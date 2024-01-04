For those looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Travis Konecny a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Travis Konecny score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Konecny stats and insights

Konecny has scored in 13 of 37 games this season, and had multiple goals in five of those games.

He has scored three goals against the Blue Jackets this season in two games (seven shots).

On the power play, Konecny has accumulated two goals and one assist.

Konecny averages 3.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.1%.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets are 31st in goals allowed, giving up 143 total goals (3.7 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 14.6 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.

Konecny recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Oilers 2 1 1 15:29 Away L 5-2 12/31/2023 Flames 2 0 2 18:38 Away L 4-3 12/29/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 17:30 Away L 2-1 OT 12/28/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 14:55 Away W 4-1 12/22/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 22:12 Away L 7-6 SO 12/21/2023 Predators 0 0 0 20:22 Home L 4-2 12/19/2023 Devils 1 0 1 22:01 Away W 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 18:55 Home W 1-0 12/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 24:25 Home W 4-3 SO 12/12/2023 Predators 1 0 1 18:46 Away L 3-2 OT

Flyers vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSOH

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

