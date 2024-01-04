Will Travis Konecny Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on January 4?
For those looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Travis Konecny a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Will Travis Konecny score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50 if he scores a goal)
Konecny stats and insights
- Konecny has scored in 13 of 37 games this season, and had multiple goals in five of those games.
- He has scored three goals against the Blue Jackets this season in two games (seven shots).
- On the power play, Konecny has accumulated two goals and one assist.
- Konecny averages 3.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.1%.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- The Blue Jackets are 31st in goals allowed, giving up 143 total goals (3.7 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 14.6 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.
Konecny recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Oilers
|2
|1
|1
|15:29
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/31/2023
|Flames
|2
|0
|2
|18:38
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/29/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|17:30
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/28/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|14:55
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/22/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|22:12
|Away
|L 7-6 SO
|12/21/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|20:22
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/19/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|22:01
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/16/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|18:55
|Home
|W 1-0
|12/14/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|24:25
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|12/12/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|18:46
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
Flyers vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
