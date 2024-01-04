Should you bet on Travis Sanheim to find the back of the net when the Philadelphia Flyers and the Columbus Blue Jackets go head to head on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Travis Sanheim score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Sanheim stats and insights

Sanheim has scored in four of 36 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In two games against the Blue Jackets this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.

Sanheim has picked up four assists on the power play.

He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 6.1% of them.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

On defense, the Blue Jackets are giving up 143 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 31st in the league.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.6 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.

Sanheim recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Oilers 0 0 0 19:36 Away L 5-2 12/31/2023 Flames 0 0 0 23:54 Away L 4-3 12/29/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 20:25 Away L 2-1 OT 12/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 21:29 Away W 4-1 12/22/2023 Red Wings 2 0 2 25:40 Away L 7-6 SO 12/21/2023 Predators 0 0 0 21:26 Home L 4-2 12/19/2023 Devils 1 0 1 21:11 Away W 3-2 OT 12/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 23:14 Home W 4-3 SO 12/12/2023 Predators 1 1 0 23:26 Away L 3-2 OT 12/9/2023 Avalanche 2 1 1 22:48 Away W 5-2

Flyers vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSOH

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

