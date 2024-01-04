Travis Sanheim and the Philadelphia Flyers will face the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, at Wells Fargo Center. Prop bets for Sanheim in that upcoming Flyers-Blue Jackets game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Travis Sanheim vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSOH

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sanheim Season Stats Insights

Sanheim has averaged 24:07 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -11).

Sanheim has a goal in four of 36 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 17 of 36 games this year, Sanheim has recorded a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

Sanheim has an assist in 16 of 36 games played this season, including multiple assists five times.

Sanheim's implied probability to go over his point total is 47.6% based on the odds.

There is a 41.7% chance of Sanheim having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Sanheim Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are allowing 143 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 31st in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-23) ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 36 Games 6 25 Points 1 4 Goals 0 21 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.