Will Ty Emberson Score a Goal Against the Jets on January 4?
For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the San Jose Sharks and the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, is Ty Emberson a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.
Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)
Emberson stats and insights
- In one of 18 games this season, Emberson scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Jets.
- Emberson has picked up one assist on the power play.
- He has a 6.3% shooting percentage, attempting 0.6 shots per game.
Jets defensive stats
- The Jets have given up 89 goals in total (only 2.5 per game), which ranks second in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.5 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Emberson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|21:59
|Home
|L 5-3
|12/31/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|24:21
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/1/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|23:25
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/30/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|17:41
|Away
|L 3-0
|11/27/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|21:07
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/25/2023
|Canucks
|1
|1
|0
|18:46
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/24/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|23:53
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|11/22/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|18:04
|Away
|L 7-1
|11/20/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|15:47
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/16/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|17:23
|Home
|W 5-1
Sharks vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
