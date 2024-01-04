For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the San Jose Sharks and the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, is Ty Emberson a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Ty Emberson score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Emberson stats and insights

In one of 18 games this season, Emberson scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first game of the season versus the Jets.

Emberson has picked up one assist on the power play.

He has a 6.3% shooting percentage, attempting 0.6 shots per game.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have given up 89 goals in total (only 2.5 per game), which ranks second in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.5 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Emberson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Red Wings 1 0 1 21:59 Home L 5-3 12/31/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 24:21 Away L 3-1 12/1/2023 Devils 1 0 1 23:25 Away W 6-3 11/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:41 Away L 3-0 11/27/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 21:07 Home W 2-1 11/25/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 18:46 Home W 4-3 11/24/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 23:53 Home L 3-2 SO 11/22/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:04 Away L 7-1 11/20/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:47 Away L 3-1 11/16/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:23 Home W 5-1

Sharks vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

ESPN+ and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

