For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the San Jose Sharks and the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, is Ty Emberson a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Ty Emberson score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Emberson stats and insights

  • In one of 18 games this season, Emberson scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Jets.
  • Emberson has picked up one assist on the power play.
  • He has a 6.3% shooting percentage, attempting 0.6 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Jets defensive stats

  • The Jets have given up 89 goals in total (only 2.5 per game), which ranks second in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.5 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Emberson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/2/2024 Red Wings 1 0 1 21:59 Home L 5-3
12/31/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 24:21 Away L 3-1
12/1/2023 Devils 1 0 1 23:25 Away W 6-3
11/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:41 Away L 3-0
11/27/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 21:07 Home W 2-1
11/25/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 18:46 Home W 4-3
11/24/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 23:53 Home L 3-2 SO
11/22/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:04 Away L 7-1
11/20/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:47 Away L 3-1
11/16/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:23 Home W 5-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sharks vs. Jets game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.