Should you wager on Tyson Foerster to score a goal when the Philadelphia Flyers and the Columbus Blue Jackets face off on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Tyson Foerster score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Foerster stats and insights

  • Foerster has scored in four of 36 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In two games versus the Blue Jackets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.
  • Foerster has picked up three goals and two assists on the power play.
  • Foerster averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.3%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

  • The Blue Jackets are 31st in goals allowed, conceding 143 total goals (3.7 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.6 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Foerster recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/2/2024 Oilers 0 0 0 19:53 Away L 5-2
12/31/2023 Flames 0 0 0 17:44 Away L 4-3
12/29/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 17:16 Away L 2-1 OT
12/28/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 13:06 Away W 4-1
12/22/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 18:08 Away L 7-6 SO
12/21/2023 Predators 0 0 0 17:19 Home L 4-2
12/19/2023 Devils 0 0 0 20:37 Away W 3-2 OT
12/16/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 17:54 Home W 1-0
12/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 19:40 Home W 4-3 SO
12/12/2023 Predators 0 0 0 16:37 Away L 3-2 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flyers vs. Blue Jackets game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSOH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.