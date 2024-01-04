Thursday's game features the UC Irvine Anteaters (9-5, 2-0 Big West) and the CSU Fullerton Titans (8-6, 1-1 Big West) matching up at Bren Events Center in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 78-62 win for heavily favored UC Irvine according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 10:00 PM ET on January 4.

The game has no set line.

UC Irvine vs. CSU Fullerton Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Irvine, California

Irvine, California Venue: Bren Events Center

UC Irvine vs. CSU Fullerton Score Prediction

Prediction: UC Irvine 78, CSU Fullerton 62

Spread & Total Prediction for UC Irvine vs. CSU Fullerton

Computer Predicted Spread: UC Irvine (-15.5)

UC Irvine (-15.5) Computer Predicted Total: 139.7

UC Irvine is 9-4-0 against the spread this season compared to CSU Fullerton's 6-6-0 ATS record. The Anteaters have a 6-7-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Titans have a record of 5-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over. UC Irvine has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall over the last 10 games. CSU Fullerton has gone 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 games.

UC Irvine Performance Insights

The Anteaters' +157 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 11.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 78.5 points per game (96th in college basketball) while allowing 67.3 per contest (100th in college basketball).

UC Irvine grabs 38.3 rebounds per game (108th in college basketball) while conceding 32.1 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 6.2 boards per game.

UC Irvine connects on 6.4 three-pointers per game (277th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.0. It shoots 37.4% from deep while its opponents hit 32.6% from long range.

The Anteaters rank 75th in college basketball by averaging 100.1 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 83rd in college basketball, allowing 85.8 points per 100 possessions.

UC Irvine and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Anteaters commit 11.6 per game (171st in college basketball) and force 11.9 (193rd in college basketball play).

CSU Fullerton Performance Insights

The Titans put up 67.8 points per game (320th in college basketball) while giving up 67.9 per contest (108th in college basketball). They have a -1 scoring differential.

CSU Fullerton is 305th in the country at 33.6 rebounds per game. That's 2.5 fewer than the 36.1 its opponents average.

CSU Fullerton makes 1.3 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 5.8 (316th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.1.

CSU Fullerton and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Titans commit 12.9 per game (282nd in college basketball) and force 13.0 (112th in college basketball).

