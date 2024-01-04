How to Watch UC Irvine vs. CSU Fullerton on TV or Live Stream - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The UC Irvine Anteaters (9-5, 2-0 Big West) will host the CSU Fullerton Titans (8-6, 1-1 Big West) after winning six straight home games. It begins at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024.
UC Irvine vs. CSU Fullerton Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Bren Events Center in Irvine, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Top 25 Games
UC Irvine Stats Insights
- The Anteaters are shooting 48.8% from the field this season, 6.5 percentage points higher than the 42.3% the Titans allow to opponents.
- In games UC Irvine shoots better than 42.3% from the field, it is 8-1 overall.
- The Titans are the 306th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Anteaters sit at 108th.
- The Anteaters record 78.5 points per game, 10.6 more points than the 67.9 the Titans give up.
- UC Irvine is 9-1 when scoring more than 67.9 points.
CSU Fullerton Stats Insights
- The Titans have shot at a 43.4% rate from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points higher than the 40.6% shooting opponents of the Anteaters have averaged.
- This season, CSU Fullerton has a 7-3 record in games the team collectively shoots above 40.6% from the field.
- The Titans are the 306th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Anteaters sit at 191st.
- The Titans' 67.8 points per game are only 0.5 more points than the 67.3 the Anteaters give up.
- CSU Fullerton has an 8-1 record when allowing fewer than 78.5 points.
UC Irvine Home & Away Comparison
- UC Irvine is posting 99.0 points per game this year in home games, which is 32.3 more points than it is averaging when playing on the road (66.7).
- The Anteaters are giving up 67.3 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 0.4 fewer points than they're allowing in away games (67.7).
- UC Irvine is draining 7.8 threes per game with a 39.2% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which is 1.9 more threes and 5.0% points better than it is averaging in road games (5.9 threes per game, 34.2% three-point percentage).
CSU Fullerton Home & Away Comparison
- CSU Fullerton averages 76.4 points per game at home, and 60.4 on the road.
- In 2023-24 the Titans are allowing 13.8 fewer points per game at home (58.2) than away (72.0).
- At home, CSU Fullerton makes 7.6 3-pointers per game, 3.2 more than it averages on the road (4.4). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (37.3%) than away (27.4%).
UC Irvine Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|@ New Mexico
|L 78-65
|The Pit
|12/28/2023
|UC Riverside
|W 73-66
|Bren Events Center
|12/30/2023
|@ CSU Bakersfield
|W 75-56
|Icardo Center
|1/4/2024
|CSU Fullerton
|-
|Bren Events Center
|1/6/2024
|UC Davis
|-
|Bren Events Center
|1/12/2024
|@ Hawaii
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
CSU Fullerton Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|Pacific
|W 67-56
|Titan Gym
|12/28/2023
|Long Beach State
|L 81-71
|Titan Gym
|12/31/2023
|@ Hawaii
|W 63-61
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|1/4/2024
|@ UC Irvine
|-
|Bren Events Center
|1/6/2024
|UCSD
|-
|Titan Gym
|1/13/2024
|@ CSU Northridge
|-
|Matadome
