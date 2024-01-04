The UC Irvine Anteaters (9-5, 2-0 Big West) will host the CSU Fullerton Titans (8-6, 1-1 Big West) after winning six straight home games. It begins at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

UC Irvine vs. CSU Fullerton Game Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bren Events Center in Irvine, California
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UC Irvine Stats Insights

  • The Anteaters are shooting 48.8% from the field this season, 6.5 percentage points higher than the 42.3% the Titans allow to opponents.
  • In games UC Irvine shoots better than 42.3% from the field, it is 8-1 overall.
  • The Titans are the 306th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Anteaters sit at 108th.
  • The Anteaters record 78.5 points per game, 10.6 more points than the 67.9 the Titans give up.
  • UC Irvine is 9-1 when scoring more than 67.9 points.

CSU Fullerton Stats Insights

  • The Titans have shot at a 43.4% rate from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points higher than the 40.6% shooting opponents of the Anteaters have averaged.
  • This season, CSU Fullerton has a 7-3 record in games the team collectively shoots above 40.6% from the field.
  • The Titans are the 306th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Anteaters sit at 191st.
  • The Titans' 67.8 points per game are only 0.5 more points than the 67.3 the Anteaters give up.
  • CSU Fullerton has an 8-1 record when allowing fewer than 78.5 points.

UC Irvine Home & Away Comparison

  • UC Irvine is posting 99.0 points per game this year in home games, which is 32.3 more points than it is averaging when playing on the road (66.7).
  • The Anteaters are giving up 67.3 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 0.4 fewer points than they're allowing in away games (67.7).
  • UC Irvine is draining 7.8 threes per game with a 39.2% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which is 1.9 more threes and 5.0% points better than it is averaging in road games (5.9 threes per game, 34.2% three-point percentage).

CSU Fullerton Home & Away Comparison

  • CSU Fullerton averages 76.4 points per game at home, and 60.4 on the road.
  • In 2023-24 the Titans are allowing 13.8 fewer points per game at home (58.2) than away (72.0).
  • At home, CSU Fullerton makes 7.6 3-pointers per game, 3.2 more than it averages on the road (4.4). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (37.3%) than away (27.4%).

UC Irvine Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/20/2023 @ New Mexico L 78-65 The Pit
12/28/2023 UC Riverside W 73-66 Bren Events Center
12/30/2023 @ CSU Bakersfield W 75-56 Icardo Center
1/4/2024 CSU Fullerton - Bren Events Center
1/6/2024 UC Davis - Bren Events Center
1/12/2024 @ Hawaii - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

CSU Fullerton Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/20/2023 Pacific W 67-56 Titan Gym
12/28/2023 Long Beach State L 81-71 Titan Gym
12/31/2023 @ Hawaii W 63-61 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
1/4/2024 @ UC Irvine - Bren Events Center
1/6/2024 UCSD - Titan Gym
1/13/2024 @ CSU Northridge - Matadome

