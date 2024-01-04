The UC Irvine Anteaters (9-5, 2-0 Big West) will host the CSU Fullerton Titans (8-6, 1-1 Big West) after winning six straight home games. It begins at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

UC Irvine vs. CSU Fullerton Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Bren Events Center in Irvine, California

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UC Irvine Stats Insights

The Anteaters are shooting 48.8% from the field this season, 6.5 percentage points higher than the 42.3% the Titans allow to opponents.

In games UC Irvine shoots better than 42.3% from the field, it is 8-1 overall.

The Titans are the 306th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Anteaters sit at 108th.

The Anteaters record 78.5 points per game, 10.6 more points than the 67.9 the Titans give up.

UC Irvine is 9-1 when scoring more than 67.9 points.

CSU Fullerton Stats Insights

The Titans have shot at a 43.4% rate from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points higher than the 40.6% shooting opponents of the Anteaters have averaged.

This season, CSU Fullerton has a 7-3 record in games the team collectively shoots above 40.6% from the field.

The Titans are the 306th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Anteaters sit at 191st.

The Titans' 67.8 points per game are only 0.5 more points than the 67.3 the Anteaters give up.

CSU Fullerton has an 8-1 record when allowing fewer than 78.5 points.

UC Irvine Home & Away Comparison

UC Irvine is posting 99.0 points per game this year in home games, which is 32.3 more points than it is averaging when playing on the road (66.7).

The Anteaters are giving up 67.3 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 0.4 fewer points than they're allowing in away games (67.7).

UC Irvine is draining 7.8 threes per game with a 39.2% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which is 1.9 more threes and 5.0% points better than it is averaging in road games (5.9 threes per game, 34.2% three-point percentage).

CSU Fullerton Home & Away Comparison

CSU Fullerton averages 76.4 points per game at home, and 60.4 on the road.

In 2023-24 the Titans are allowing 13.8 fewer points per game at home (58.2) than away (72.0).

At home, CSU Fullerton makes 7.6 3-pointers per game, 3.2 more than it averages on the road (4.4). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (37.3%) than away (27.4%).

UC Irvine Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/20/2023 @ New Mexico L 78-65 The Pit 12/28/2023 UC Riverside W 73-66 Bren Events Center 12/30/2023 @ CSU Bakersfield W 75-56 Icardo Center 1/4/2024 CSU Fullerton - Bren Events Center 1/6/2024 UC Davis - Bren Events Center 1/12/2024 @ Hawaii - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

CSU Fullerton Upcoming Schedule