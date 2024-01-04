The UC Irvine Anteaters (9-5, 2-0 Big West) will be trying to build on a six-game home winning run when hosting the CSU Fullerton Titans (8-6, 1-1 Big West) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Bren Events Center. It airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the UC Irvine vs. CSU Fullerton matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

UC Irvine vs. CSU Fullerton Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Bren Events Center in Irvine, California

Bren Events Center in Irvine, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UC Irvine vs. CSU Fullerton Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UC Irvine Moneyline CSU Fullerton Moneyline BetMGM UC Irvine (-11.5) 136.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel UC Irvine (-11.5) 135.5 -1000 +610 Bet on this game at FanDuel

UC Irvine vs. CSU Fullerton Betting Trends

UC Irvine is 9-4-0 ATS this season.

Anteaters games have gone over the point total six out of 13 times this season.

CSU Fullerton is 6-6-0 ATS this year.

So far this year, six out of the Titans' 12 games with an over/under have hit the over.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.