UC Irvine vs. CSU Fullerton January 4 Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's Big West schedule includes the UC Irvine Anteaters (7-5, 0-0 Big West) meeting the CSU Fullerton Titans (7-5, 0-0 Big West) at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
UC Irvine vs. CSU Fullerton Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other UC Irvine Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UC Irvine Players to Watch
- Justin Hohn: 13.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Derin Saran: 11.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Devin Tillis: 10.7 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Andre Henry: 9.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dean Keeler: 7.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
CSU Fullerton Players to Watch
- Max Jones: 16.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Dominic Brewton: 15.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Grayson Carper: 6.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Donovan Oday: 7.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Beril Kabamba: 4.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
UC Irvine vs. CSU Fullerton Stat Comparison
|UC Irvine Rank
|UC Irvine AVG
|CSU Fullerton AVG
|CSU Fullerton Rank
|85th
|79.3
|Points Scored
|67.9
|312th
|115th
|68.3
|Points Allowed
|67.3
|96th
|124th
|38.0
|Rebounds
|34.1
|281st
|135th
|9.7
|Off. Rebounds
|8.3
|246th
|262nd
|6.6
|3pt Made
|5.8
|314th
|34th
|17.1
|Assists
|9.2
|357th
|154th
|11.5
|Turnovers
|13.4
|298th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.