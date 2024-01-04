Thursday's Big West schedule includes the UC Irvine Anteaters (7-5, 0-0 Big West) meeting the CSU Fullerton Titans (7-5, 0-0 Big West) at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

UC Irvine vs. CSU Fullerton Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other UC Irvine Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UC Irvine Players to Watch

Justin Hohn: 13.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Derin Saran: 11.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Devin Tillis: 10.7 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.7 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Andre Henry: 9.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Dean Keeler: 7.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

CSU Fullerton Players to Watch

Max Jones: 16.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Dominic Brewton: 15.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Grayson Carper: 6.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

6.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK Donovan Oday: 7.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Beril Kabamba: 4.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UC Irvine vs. CSU Fullerton Stat Comparison

UC Irvine Rank UC Irvine AVG CSU Fullerton AVG CSU Fullerton Rank 85th 79.3 Points Scored 67.9 312th 115th 68.3 Points Allowed 67.3 96th 124th 38.0 Rebounds 34.1 281st 135th 9.7 Off. Rebounds 8.3 246th 262nd 6.6 3pt Made 5.8 314th 34th 17.1 Assists 9.2 357th 154th 11.5 Turnovers 13.4 298th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.