UC Irvine vs. CSU Fullerton: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - January 4
The UC Irvine Anteaters (9-5, 2-0 Big West) are heavily favored (by 11.5 points) to extend a six-game home winning streak when they host the CSU Fullerton Titans (8-6, 1-1 Big West) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET. The over/under for the matchup is set at 136.5.
UC Irvine vs. CSU Fullerton Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Irvine, California
- Venue: Bren Events Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|UC Irvine
|-11.5
|136.5
UC Irvine vs CSU Fullerton Betting Records & Stats
- The Anteaters have a 9-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- CSU Fullerton has a 6-6-0 record against the spread this season.
- CSU Fullerton (6-6-0 ATS) has covered the spread 69.2% of the time, 19.2% less often than UC Irvine (9-4-0) this season.
UC Irvine vs. CSU Fullerton Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 136.5
|% of Games Over 136.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|UC Irvine
|7
|53.8%
|78.5
|146.3
|67.3
|135.2
|143.0
|CSU Fullerton
|6
|50%
|67.8
|146.3
|67.9
|135.2
|138.8
Additional UC Irvine vs CSU Fullerton Insights & Trends
- The 78.5 points per game the Anteaters average are 10.6 more points than the Titans allow (67.9).
- UC Irvine has a 7-2 record against the spread and a 9-1 record overall when scoring more than 67.9 points.
- The Titans' 67.8 points per game are just 0.5 more points than the 67.3 the Anteaters allow to opponents.
- CSU Fullerton has put together a 2-2 ATS record and a 3-3 overall record in games it scores more than 67.3 points.
UC Irvine vs. CSU Fullerton Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|UC Irvine
|9-4-0
|1-1
|6-7-0
|CSU Fullerton
|6-6-0
|1-2
|5-6-0
UC Irvine vs. CSU Fullerton Home/Away Splits
|UC Irvine
|CSU Fullerton
|4-0
|Home Record
|4-1
|2-5
|Away Record
|3-4
|2-1-0
|Home ATS Record
|1-2-0
|4-3-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-3-0
|99.0
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|76.4
|66.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|60.4
|3-0-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|1-2-0
|2-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|3-4-0
