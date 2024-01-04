The UC Irvine Anteaters (9-5, 2-0 Big West) are heavily favored (by 11.5 points) to extend a six-game home winning streak when they host the CSU Fullerton Titans (8-6, 1-1 Big West) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET. The over/under for the matchup is set at 136.5.

UC Irvine vs. CSU Fullerton Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Irvine, California

Irvine, California Venue: Bren Events Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under UC Irvine -11.5 136.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UC Irvine vs CSU Fullerton Betting Records & Stats

The Anteaters have a 9-4-0 record against the spread this season.

CSU Fullerton has a 6-6-0 record against the spread this season.

CSU Fullerton (6-6-0 ATS) has covered the spread 69.2% of the time, 19.2% less often than UC Irvine (9-4-0) this season.

UC Irvine vs. CSU Fullerton Over/Under Stats

Games Over 136.5 % of Games Over 136.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UC Irvine 7 53.8% 78.5 146.3 67.3 135.2 143.0 CSU Fullerton 6 50% 67.8 146.3 67.9 135.2 138.8

Additional UC Irvine vs CSU Fullerton Insights & Trends

The 78.5 points per game the Anteaters average are 10.6 more points than the Titans allow (67.9).

UC Irvine has a 7-2 record against the spread and a 9-1 record overall when scoring more than 67.9 points.

The Titans' 67.8 points per game are just 0.5 more points than the 67.3 the Anteaters allow to opponents.

CSU Fullerton has put together a 2-2 ATS record and a 3-3 overall record in games it scores more than 67.3 points.

UC Irvine vs. CSU Fullerton Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UC Irvine 9-4-0 1-1 6-7-0 CSU Fullerton 6-6-0 1-2 5-6-0

UC Irvine vs. CSU Fullerton Home/Away Splits

UC Irvine CSU Fullerton 4-0 Home Record 4-1 2-5 Away Record 3-4 2-1-0 Home ATS Record 1-2-0 4-3-0 Away ATS Record 4-3-0 99.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.4 66.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 60.4 3-0-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-2-0 2-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-4-0

