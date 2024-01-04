Thursday's contest features the UC Riverside Highlanders (6-8, 1-1 Big West) and the UC Davis Aggies (7-6, 2-0 Big West) squaring off at UCR Student Recreation Center in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 70-69 win for UC Riverside according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 10:00 PM ET on January 4.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

UC Riverside vs. UC Davis Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Time: 10:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Riverside, California

Riverside, California Venue: UCR Student Recreation Center

UC Riverside vs. UC Davis Score Prediction

Prediction: UC Riverside 70, UC Davis 69

Spread & Total Prediction for UC Riverside vs. UC Davis

Computer Predicted Spread: UC Riverside (-0.7)

UC Riverside (-0.7) Computer Predicted Total: 138.5

UC Riverside is 7-4-0 against the spread this season compared to UC Davis' 4-6-0 ATS record. The Highlanders are 7-4-0 and the Aggies are 3-7-0 in terms of hitting the over. In the past 10 contests, UC Riverside is 7-3 against the spread and 4-6 overall while UC Davis has gone 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall.

UC Riverside Performance Insights

The Highlanders have been outscored by 2.2 points per game (scoring 69.6 points per game to rank 291st in college basketball while allowing 71.8 per outing to rank 196th in college basketball) and have a -30 scoring differential overall.

UC Riverside ranks 183rd in college basketball at 36.6 rebounds per game. That's 1.3 more than the 35.3 its opponents average.

UC Riverside connects on 8.3 three-pointers per game (102nd in college basketball) at a 31.2% rate (276th in college basketball), compared to the 7.2 per game its opponents make at a 38.7% rate.

The Highlanders rank 260th in college basketball with 91.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and 289th in college basketball defensively with 94.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

UC Riverside has committed 2.1 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 8.7 (10th in college basketball action) while forcing 10.8 (285th in college basketball).

UC Davis Performance Insights

The Aggies' +77 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 72.1 points per game (255th in college basketball) while allowing 66.2 per contest (76th in college basketball).

UC Davis wins the rebound battle by 2.8 boards on average. It records 33.3 rebounds per game, 316th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 30.5.

UC Davis makes 7.4 three-pointers per game (197th in college basketball), 1.9 more than its opponents. It shoots 36.4% from beyond the arc (77th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 32.1%.

UC Davis has committed 14.4 turnovers per game (340th in college basketball) while forcing 14.9 (31st in college basketball).

