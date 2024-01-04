How to Watch UC Riverside vs. UC Davis on TV or Live Stream - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The UC Davis Aggies (7-6, 2-0 Big West) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when visiting the UC Riverside Highlanders (6-8, 1-1 Big West) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at UCR Student Recreation Center. This contest is at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
UC Riverside vs. UC Davis Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: UCR Student Recreation Center in Riverside, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Top 25 Games
UC Riverside Stats Insights
- This season, the Highlanders have a 40.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.0% lower than the 45.0% of shots the Aggies' opponents have made.
- UC Riverside is 4-0 when it shoots better than 45.0% from the field.
- The Aggies are the 316th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Highlanders sit at 179th.
- The Highlanders record just 3.4 more points per game (69.6) than the Aggies give up (66.2).
- UC Riverside is 6-2 when scoring more than 66.2 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
UC Davis Stats Insights
- This season, UC Davis has a 5-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 45.5% from the field.
- The Aggies are the 316th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Highlanders sit at 126th.
- The Aggies score an average of 72.1 points per game, only 0.3 more points than the 71.8 the Highlanders give up.
- UC Davis has a 6-1 record when giving up fewer than 69.6 points.
UC Riverside Home & Away Comparison
- UC Riverside is scoring 80.5 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 20.8 more points than it is averaging when playing on the road (59.7).
- Defensively the Highlanders have played better at home this season, allowing 68.0 points per game, compared to 75.6 in road games.
- UC Riverside is sinking 7.5 treys per game with a 28.8% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which is 1.5 fewer threes and 3.8% points worse than it is averaging on the road (9.0, 32.6%).
UC Davis Home & Away Comparison
- UC Davis averages 74.4 points per game at home, and 68.5 away.
- The Aggies give up 64.6 points per game at home, and 72.5 away.
- Beyond the arc, UC Davis sinks fewer treys on the road (7.0 per game) than at home (7.4), and shoots a lower percentage away (31.8%) than at home (37.8%) as well.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UC Riverside Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|Idaho
|W 82-67
|UCR Student Recreation Center
|12/28/2023
|@ UC Irvine
|L 73-66
|Bren Events Center
|12/30/2023
|UCSB
|W 79-77
|UCR Student Recreation Center
|1/4/2024
|UC Davis
|-
|UCR Student Recreation Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Long Beach State
|-
|Walter Pyramid
|1/11/2024
|Cal Poly
|-
|UCR Student Recreation Center
UC Davis Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|UC Merced
|W 80-57
|University Credit Union Center
|12/28/2023
|UCSB
|W 76-62
|University Credit Union Center
|12/30/2023
|Cal Poly
|W 71-46
|University Credit Union Center
|1/4/2024
|@ UC Riverside
|-
|UCR Student Recreation Center
|1/6/2024
|@ UC Irvine
|-
|Bren Events Center
|1/11/2024
|CSU Northridge
|-
|University Credit Union Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.