The UC Davis Aggies (7-6, 2-0 Big West) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when visiting the UC Riverside Highlanders (6-8, 1-1 Big West) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at UCR Student Recreation Center. This contest is at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UC Riverside vs. UC Davis Game Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: UCR Student Recreation Center in Riverside, California
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UC Riverside Stats Insights

  • This season, the Highlanders have a 40.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.0% lower than the 45.0% of shots the Aggies' opponents have made.
  • UC Riverside is 4-0 when it shoots better than 45.0% from the field.
  • The Aggies are the 316th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Highlanders sit at 179th.
  • The Highlanders record just 3.4 more points per game (69.6) than the Aggies give up (66.2).
  • UC Riverside is 6-2 when scoring more than 66.2 points.

UC Davis Stats Insights

  • This season, UC Davis has a 5-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 45.5% from the field.
  • The Aggies are the 316th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Highlanders sit at 126th.
  • The Aggies score an average of 72.1 points per game, only 0.3 more points than the 71.8 the Highlanders give up.
  • UC Davis has a 6-1 record when giving up fewer than 69.6 points.

UC Riverside Home & Away Comparison

  • UC Riverside is scoring 80.5 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 20.8 more points than it is averaging when playing on the road (59.7).
  • Defensively the Highlanders have played better at home this season, allowing 68.0 points per game, compared to 75.6 in road games.
  • UC Riverside is sinking 7.5 treys per game with a 28.8% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which is 1.5 fewer threes and 3.8% points worse than it is averaging on the road (9.0, 32.6%).

UC Davis Home & Away Comparison

  • UC Davis averages 74.4 points per game at home, and 68.5 away.
  • The Aggies give up 64.6 points per game at home, and 72.5 away.
  • Beyond the arc, UC Davis sinks fewer treys on the road (7.0 per game) than at home (7.4), and shoots a lower percentage away (31.8%) than at home (37.8%) as well.

UC Riverside Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 Idaho W 82-67 UCR Student Recreation Center
12/28/2023 @ UC Irvine L 73-66 Bren Events Center
12/30/2023 UCSB W 79-77 UCR Student Recreation Center
1/4/2024 UC Davis - UCR Student Recreation Center
1/6/2024 @ Long Beach State - Walter Pyramid
1/11/2024 Cal Poly - UCR Student Recreation Center

UC Davis Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 UC Merced W 80-57 University Credit Union Center
12/28/2023 UCSB W 76-62 University Credit Union Center
12/30/2023 Cal Poly W 71-46 University Credit Union Center
1/4/2024 @ UC Riverside - UCR Student Recreation Center
1/6/2024 @ UC Irvine - Bren Events Center
1/11/2024 CSU Northridge - University Credit Union Center

