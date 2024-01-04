The UC Davis Aggies (7-6, 2-0 Big West) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when visiting the UC Riverside Highlanders (6-8, 1-1 Big West) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at UCR Student Recreation Center. This contest is at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UC Riverside vs. UC Davis Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET Where: UCR Student Recreation Center in Riverside, California

UCR Student Recreation Center in Riverside, California TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UC Riverside Stats Insights

This season, the Highlanders have a 40.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.0% lower than the 45.0% of shots the Aggies' opponents have made.

UC Riverside is 4-0 when it shoots better than 45.0% from the field.

The Aggies are the 316th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Highlanders sit at 179th.

The Highlanders record just 3.4 more points per game (69.6) than the Aggies give up (66.2).

UC Riverside is 6-2 when scoring more than 66.2 points.

UC Davis Stats Insights

This season, UC Davis has a 5-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 45.5% from the field.

The Aggies are the 316th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Highlanders sit at 126th.

The Aggies score an average of 72.1 points per game, only 0.3 more points than the 71.8 the Highlanders give up.

UC Davis has a 6-1 record when giving up fewer than 69.6 points.

UC Riverside Home & Away Comparison

UC Riverside is scoring 80.5 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 20.8 more points than it is averaging when playing on the road (59.7).

Defensively the Highlanders have played better at home this season, allowing 68.0 points per game, compared to 75.6 in road games.

UC Riverside is sinking 7.5 treys per game with a 28.8% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which is 1.5 fewer threes and 3.8% points worse than it is averaging on the road (9.0, 32.6%).

UC Davis Home & Away Comparison

UC Davis averages 74.4 points per game at home, and 68.5 away.

The Aggies give up 64.6 points per game at home, and 72.5 away.

Beyond the arc, UC Davis sinks fewer treys on the road (7.0 per game) than at home (7.4), and shoots a lower percentage away (31.8%) than at home (37.8%) as well.

UC Riverside Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/21/2023 Idaho W 82-67 UCR Student Recreation Center 12/28/2023 @ UC Irvine L 73-66 Bren Events Center 12/30/2023 UCSB W 79-77 UCR Student Recreation Center 1/4/2024 UC Davis - UCR Student Recreation Center 1/6/2024 @ Long Beach State - Walter Pyramid 1/11/2024 Cal Poly - UCR Student Recreation Center

UC Davis Upcoming Schedule