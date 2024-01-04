UC Riverside vs. UC Davis January 4 Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's Big West slate includes the UC Riverside Highlanders (5-7, 0-0 Big West) against the UC Davis Aggies (5-6, 0-0 Big West), at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
UC Riverside vs. UC Davis Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
UC Riverside Players to Watch
- Isaiah Moses: 12.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 5.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Barrington Hargress: 10.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Nate Pickens: 7.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Benjamin Griscti: 8.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Wil Tattersall: 6.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
UC Davis Players to Watch
- Elijah Pepper: 20.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Ty Johnson: 16.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kane Milling: 9.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Niko Rocak: 4.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Leo DeBruhl: 6.7 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
UC Riverside vs. UC Davis Stat Comparison
|UC Riverside Rank
|UC Riverside AVG
|UC Davis AVG
|UC Davis Rank
|298th
|69.2
|Points Scored
|71.8
|254th
|193rd
|71.3
|Points Allowed
|68.4
|122nd
|162nd
|37.2
|Rebounds
|33.1
|317th
|80th
|10.5
|Off. Rebounds
|9.6
|143rd
|98th
|8.4
|3pt Made
|7.3
|200th
|125th
|14.4
|Assists
|12.2
|272nd
|14th
|8.9
|Turnovers
|14.9
|348th
