Thursday's Big West slate includes the UC Riverside Highlanders (5-7, 0-0 Big West) against the UC Davis Aggies (5-6, 0-0 Big West), at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

UC Riverside vs. UC Davis Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other UC Riverside Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UC Riverside Players to Watch

Isaiah Moses: 12.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 5.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 5.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Barrington Hargress: 10.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Nate Pickens: 7.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Benjamin Griscti: 8.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK Wil Tattersall: 6.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UC Davis Players to Watch

Elijah Pepper: 20.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

20.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Ty Johnson: 16.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Kane Milling: 9.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK Niko Rocak: 4.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK

4.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK Leo DeBruhl: 6.7 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UC Riverside vs. UC Davis Stat Comparison

UC Riverside Rank UC Riverside AVG UC Davis AVG UC Davis Rank 298th 69.2 Points Scored 71.8 254th 193rd 71.3 Points Allowed 68.4 122nd 162nd 37.2 Rebounds 33.1 317th 80th 10.5 Off. Rebounds 9.6 143rd 98th 8.4 3pt Made 7.3 200th 125th 14.4 Assists 12.2 272nd 14th 8.9 Turnovers 14.9 348th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.