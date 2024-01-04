Thursday's Big West slate includes the UC Riverside Highlanders (5-7, 0-0 Big West) against the UC Davis Aggies (5-6, 0-0 Big West), at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UC Riverside vs. UC Davis Game Information

UC Riverside Players to Watch

  • Isaiah Moses: 12.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 5.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Barrington Hargress: 10.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Nate Pickens: 7.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Benjamin Griscti: 8.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Wil Tattersall: 6.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

UC Davis Players to Watch

  • Elijah Pepper: 20.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Ty Johnson: 16.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Kane Milling: 9.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Niko Rocak: 4.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Leo DeBruhl: 6.7 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

UC Riverside vs. UC Davis Stat Comparison

UC Riverside Rank UC Riverside AVG UC Davis AVG UC Davis Rank
298th 69.2 Points Scored 71.8 254th
193rd 71.3 Points Allowed 68.4 122nd
162nd 37.2 Rebounds 33.1 317th
80th 10.5 Off. Rebounds 9.6 143rd
98th 8.4 3pt Made 7.3 200th
125th 14.4 Assists 12.2 272nd
14th 8.9 Turnovers 14.9 348th

