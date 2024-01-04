UC Riverside vs. UC Davis: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - January 4
The UC Davis Aggies (7-6, 2-0 Big West) are underdogs (+1.5) as they attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the UC Riverside Highlanders (6-8, 1-1 Big West) at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at UCR Student Recreation Center. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The point total in the matchup is set at 138.5.
UC Riverside vs. UC Davis Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Where: Riverside, California
- Venue: UCR Student Recreation Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|UC Riverside
|-1.5
|138.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
UC Riverside vs UC Davis Betting Records & Stats
- So far this season, the Highlanders have compiled a 7-4-0 record against the spread.
- UC Davis has gone 4-6-0 ATS this year.
- UC Riverside has been more successful against the spread than UC Davis this year, putting up an ATS record of 7-4-0, as opposed to the 4-6-0 record of UC Davis.
UC Riverside vs. UC Davis Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 138.5
|% of Games Over 138.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|UC Riverside
|5
|45.5%
|69.6
|141.7
|71.8
|138
|135.8
|UC Davis
|5
|50%
|72.1
|141.7
|66.2
|138
|145.7
Additional UC Riverside vs UC Davis Insights & Trends
- The Highlanders score 69.6 points per game, only 3.4 more points than the 66.2 the Aggies give up.
- When UC Riverside puts up more than 66.2 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
- The Aggies' 72.1 points per game are just 0.3 more points than the 71.8 the Highlanders allow to opponents.
- UC Davis is 2-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall when it scores more than 71.8 points.
UC Riverside vs. UC Davis Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|UC Riverside
|7-4-0
|2-1
|7-4-0
|UC Davis
|4-6-0
|2-2
|3-7-0
UC Riverside vs. UC Davis Home/Away Splits
|UC Riverside
|UC Davis
|5-1
|Home Record
|5-3
|0-7
|Away Record
|1-3
|4-0-0
|Home ATS Record
|2-4-0
|3-3-0
|Away ATS Record
|2-2-0
|80.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|74.4
|59.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|68.5
|3-1-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|2-4-0
|3-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|1-3-0
