The UC Davis Aggies (7-6, 2-0 Big West) are underdogs (+1.5) as they attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the UC Riverside Highlanders (6-8, 1-1 Big West) at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at UCR Student Recreation Center. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The point total in the matchup is set at 138.5.

UC Riverside vs. UC Davis Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Riverside, California

Riverside, California Venue: UCR Student Recreation Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under UC Riverside -1.5 138.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UC Riverside vs UC Davis Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, the Highlanders have compiled a 7-4-0 record against the spread.

UC Davis has gone 4-6-0 ATS this year.

UC Riverside vs. UC Davis Over/Under Stats

Games Over 138.5 % of Games Over 138.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UC Riverside 5 45.5% 69.6 141.7 71.8 138 135.8 UC Davis 5 50% 72.1 141.7 66.2 138 145.7

Additional UC Riverside vs UC Davis Insights & Trends

The Highlanders score 69.6 points per game, only 3.4 more points than the 66.2 the Aggies give up.

When UC Riverside puts up more than 66.2 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Aggies' 72.1 points per game are just 0.3 more points than the 71.8 the Highlanders allow to opponents.

UC Davis is 2-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall when it scores more than 71.8 points.

UC Riverside vs. UC Davis Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UC Riverside 7-4-0 2-1 7-4-0 UC Davis 4-6-0 2-2 3-7-0

UC Riverside vs. UC Davis Home/Away Splits

UC Riverside UC Davis 5-1 Home Record 5-3 0-7 Away Record 1-3 4-0-0 Home ATS Record 2-4-0 3-3-0 Away ATS Record 2-2-0 80.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.4 59.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.5 3-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-4-0 3-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 1-3-0

