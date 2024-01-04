Thursday's game at Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center has the UCSB Gauchos (7-5, 0-2 Big West) taking on the UCSD Tritons (7-6, 1-0 Big West) at 10:00 PM ET (on January 4). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 74-72 victory for UCSB, so expect a competitive matchup.

There is no line set for the game.

UCSB vs. UCSD Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

UCSB vs. UCSD Score Prediction

Prediction: UCSB 73, UCSD 72

Spread & Total Prediction for UCSB vs. UCSD

Computer Predicted Spread: UCSB (-0.3)

UCSB (-0.3) Computer Predicted Total: 144.7

UCSB's record against the spread so far this season is 3-7-0, and UCSD's is 7-4-0. A total of five out of the Gauchos' games this season have hit the over, and four of the Tritons' games have gone over.

UCSB Performance Insights

The Gauchos average 80.5 points per game (61st in college basketball) while giving up 75.1 per contest (278th in college basketball). They have a +65 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 5.4 points per game.

UCSB ranks 84th in college basketball at 39.0 rebounds per game. That's 8.6 more than the 30.4 its opponents average.

UCSB connects on 5.9 three-pointers per game (307th in college basketball), 1.1 fewer than its opponents (7.0).

The Gauchos average 101.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (50th in college basketball), and allow 94.9 points per 100 possessions (298th in college basketball).

UCSB has come up short in the turnover battle by 4.0 turnovers per game, committing 13.1 (290th in college basketball play) while forcing 9.1 (354th in college basketball).

UCSD Performance Insights

The Tritons' +112 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 8.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 76.5 points per game (148th in college basketball) while giving up 67.8 per contest (106th in college basketball).

UCSD ranks 240th in college basketball at 35.2 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 35.8 its opponents average.

UCSD connects on 8.9 three-pointers per game (65th in college basketball) at a 34.3% rate (146th in college basketball), compared to the 7.3 per game its opponents make, at a 32.1% rate.

UCSD wins the turnover battle by 2.4 per game, committing 9.7 (38th in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.1.

