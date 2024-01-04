How to Watch UCSB vs. UCSD on TV or Live Stream - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The UCSB Gauchos (7-5, 0-2 Big West) will be trying to extend a five-game home winning run when squaring off against the UCSD Tritons (7-6, 1-0 Big West) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center. It airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
UCSB vs. UCSD Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center in Santa Barbara, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UCSB Stats Insights
- The Gauchos make 51.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 9.6 percentage points higher than the Tritons have allowed to their opponents (41.6%).
- UCSB is 7-4 when it shoots higher than 41.6% from the field.
- The Gauchos are the 82nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tritons sit at 240th.
- The Gauchos record 12.7 more points per game (80.5) than the Tritons give up (67.8).
- UCSB has a 7-3 record when scoring more than 67.8 points.
UCSD Stats Insights
- This season, UCSD has a 6-0 record in games the team collectively shoots over 45.3% from the field.
- The Tritons are the 240th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Gauchos sit at 275th.
- The Tritons score an average of 76.5 points per game, just 1.4 more points than the 75.1 the Gauchos give up.
- UCSD is 6-5 when giving up fewer than 80.5 points.
UCSB Home & Away Comparison
- UCSB is scoring 92.2 points per game at home. In away games, it is averaging 69.0 points per contest.
- The Gauchos allow 74.8 points per game in home games this year, compared to 78.6 away from home.
- UCSB is draining 8.7 threes per game with a 41.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which is 5.7 more threes and 17.7% points better than it is averaging on the road (3.0 threes per game, 24.2% three-point percentage).
UCSD Home & Away Comparison
- At home UCSD is putting up 84.1 points per game, 17.1 more than it is averaging away (67.0).
- At home, the Tritons concede 65.1 points per game. On the road, they allow 70.6.
- At home, UCSD sinks 9.1 treys per game, 0.5 fewer than it averages on the road (9.6). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is higher at home (36.8%) than away (33.3%).
UCSB Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|Howard
|W 94-81
|Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center
|12/28/2023
|@ UC Davis
|L 76-62
|University Credit Union Center
|12/30/2023
|@ UC Riverside
|L 79-77
|UCR Student Recreation Center
|1/4/2024
|UCSD
|-
|Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Cal Poly
|-
|Robert A. Mott Gymnasium
|1/11/2024
|CSU Bakersfield
|-
|Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center
UCSD Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/18/2023
|@ Sacramento State
|W 83-52
|The Nest
|12/20/2023
|@ Cal
|L 71-67
|Haas Pavilion
|12/28/2023
|CSU Bakersfield
|W 76-64
|LionTree Arena
|1/4/2024
|@ UCSB
|-
|Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center
|1/6/2024
|@ CSU Fullerton
|-
|Titan Gym
|1/11/2024
|Long Beach State
|-
|LionTree Arena
