The UCSB Gauchos (7-5, 0-2 Big West) will be trying to extend a five-game home winning run when squaring off against the UCSD Tritons (7-6, 1-0 Big West) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center. It airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UCSB vs. UCSD Game Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center in Santa Barbara, California
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Top 25 Games

UCSB Stats Insights

  • The Gauchos make 51.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 9.6 percentage points higher than the Tritons have allowed to their opponents (41.6%).
  • UCSB is 7-4 when it shoots higher than 41.6% from the field.
  • The Gauchos are the 82nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tritons sit at 240th.
  • The Gauchos record 12.7 more points per game (80.5) than the Tritons give up (67.8).
  • UCSB has a 7-3 record when scoring more than 67.8 points.

UCSD Stats Insights

  • This season, UCSD has a 6-0 record in games the team collectively shoots over 45.3% from the field.
  • The Tritons are the 240th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Gauchos sit at 275th.
  • The Tritons score an average of 76.5 points per game, just 1.4 more points than the 75.1 the Gauchos give up.
  • UCSD is 6-5 when giving up fewer than 80.5 points.

UCSB Home & Away Comparison

  • UCSB is scoring 92.2 points per game at home. In away games, it is averaging 69.0 points per contest.
  • The Gauchos allow 74.8 points per game in home games this year, compared to 78.6 away from home.
  • UCSB is draining 8.7 threes per game with a 41.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which is 5.7 more threes and 17.7% points better than it is averaging on the road (3.0 threes per game, 24.2% three-point percentage).

UCSD Home & Away Comparison

  • At home UCSD is putting up 84.1 points per game, 17.1 more than it is averaging away (67.0).
  • At home, the Tritons concede 65.1 points per game. On the road, they allow 70.6.
  • At home, UCSD sinks 9.1 treys per game, 0.5 fewer than it averages on the road (9.6). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is higher at home (36.8%) than away (33.3%).

UCSB Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/20/2023 Howard W 94-81 Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center
12/28/2023 @ UC Davis L 76-62 University Credit Union Center
12/30/2023 @ UC Riverside L 79-77 UCR Student Recreation Center
1/4/2024 UCSD - Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center
1/6/2024 @ Cal Poly - Robert A. Mott Gymnasium
1/11/2024 CSU Bakersfield - Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center

UCSD Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/18/2023 @ Sacramento State W 83-52 The Nest
12/20/2023 @ Cal L 71-67 Haas Pavilion
12/28/2023 CSU Bakersfield W 76-64 LionTree Arena
1/4/2024 @ UCSB - Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center
1/6/2024 @ CSU Fullerton - Titan Gym
1/11/2024 Long Beach State - LionTree Arena

