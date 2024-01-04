The UCSB Gauchos (7-5, 0-2 Big West) will be trying to extend a five-game home winning run when squaring off against the UCSD Tritons (7-6, 1-0 Big West) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center. It airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UCSB vs. UCSD Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center in Santa Barbara, California

Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center in Santa Barbara, California TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

UCSB Stats Insights

The Gauchos make 51.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 9.6 percentage points higher than the Tritons have allowed to their opponents (41.6%).

UCSB is 7-4 when it shoots higher than 41.6% from the field.

The Gauchos are the 82nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tritons sit at 240th.

The Gauchos record 12.7 more points per game (80.5) than the Tritons give up (67.8).

UCSB has a 7-3 record when scoring more than 67.8 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UCSD Stats Insights

This season, UCSD has a 6-0 record in games the team collectively shoots over 45.3% from the field.

The Tritons are the 240th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Gauchos sit at 275th.

The Tritons score an average of 76.5 points per game, just 1.4 more points than the 75.1 the Gauchos give up.

UCSD is 6-5 when giving up fewer than 80.5 points.

UCSB Home & Away Comparison

UCSB is scoring 92.2 points per game at home. In away games, it is averaging 69.0 points per contest.

The Gauchos allow 74.8 points per game in home games this year, compared to 78.6 away from home.

UCSB is draining 8.7 threes per game with a 41.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which is 5.7 more threes and 17.7% points better than it is averaging on the road (3.0 threes per game, 24.2% three-point percentage).

UCSD Home & Away Comparison

At home UCSD is putting up 84.1 points per game, 17.1 more than it is averaging away (67.0).

At home, the Tritons concede 65.1 points per game. On the road, they allow 70.6.

At home, UCSD sinks 9.1 treys per game, 0.5 fewer than it averages on the road (9.6). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is higher at home (36.8%) than away (33.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UCSB Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/20/2023 Howard W 94-81 Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center 12/28/2023 @ UC Davis L 76-62 University Credit Union Center 12/30/2023 @ UC Riverside L 79-77 UCR Student Recreation Center 1/4/2024 UCSD - Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center 1/6/2024 @ Cal Poly - Robert A. Mott Gymnasium 1/11/2024 CSU Bakersfield - Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center

UCSD Upcoming Schedule