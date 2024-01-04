The UCSB Gauchos (7-5, 0-2 Big West) will be looking to extend a five-game home winning streak when hosting the UCSD Tritons (7-6, 1-0 Big West) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center. It airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the UCSB vs. UCSD matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

UCSB vs. UCSD Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center in Santa Barbara, California

Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center in Santa Barbara, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UCSB vs. UCSD Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

UCSB vs. UCSD Betting Trends

UCSB has compiled a 3-7-1 record against the spread this season.

Gauchos games have gone over the point total six out of 11 times this season.

UCSD has put together a 7-4-0 record against the spread this year.

So far this year, three out of the Tritons' 11 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.