The UCSD Tritons (6-6, 0-0 Big West) meet a fellow Big West team, the UCSB Gauchos (7-3, 0-0 Big West), on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center. The game will start at 10:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.

UCSB vs. UCSD Game Information

UCSB Players to Watch

  • Ajay Mitchell: 19.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 4.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Ariel Bland: 8.0 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Josh Pierre-Louis: 12.1 PTS, 6.2 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Yohan Traore: 15.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Cole Anderson: 12.0 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

UCSD Players to Watch

  • Bryce Pope: 16.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones: 11.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Hayden Gray: 10.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Francis Nwaokorie: 13.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • J'Raan Brooks: 5.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

UCSB vs. UCSD Stat Comparison

UCSB Rank UCSB AVG UCSD AVG UCSD Rank
42nd 82.7 Points Scored 76.5 142nd
271st 74.6 Points Allowed 68.2 113th
49th 40.3 Rebounds 35.9 217th
195th 9.0 Off. Rebounds 8.3 246th
267th 6.5 3pt Made 9.2 55th
58th 16.1 Assists 13.6 177th
303rd 13.5 Turnovers 9.8 43rd

