UCSB vs. UCSD January 4 Tickets & Start Time
The UCSD Tritons (6-6, 0-0 Big West) meet a fellow Big West team, the UCSB Gauchos (7-3, 0-0 Big West), on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center. The game will start at 10:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
UCSB vs. UCSD Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UCSB Players to Watch
- Ajay Mitchell: 19.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 4.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Ariel Bland: 8.0 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Josh Pierre-Louis: 12.1 PTS, 6.2 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Yohan Traore: 15.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Cole Anderson: 12.0 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
UCSD Players to Watch
- Bryce Pope: 16.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones: 11.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Hayden Gray: 10.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Francis Nwaokorie: 13.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK
- J'Raan Brooks: 5.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
UCSB vs. UCSD Stat Comparison
|UCSB Rank
|UCSB AVG
|UCSD AVG
|UCSD Rank
|42nd
|82.7
|Points Scored
|76.5
|142nd
|271st
|74.6
|Points Allowed
|68.2
|113th
|49th
|40.3
|Rebounds
|35.9
|217th
|195th
|9.0
|Off. Rebounds
|8.3
|246th
|267th
|6.5
|3pt Made
|9.2
|55th
|58th
|16.1
|Assists
|13.6
|177th
|303rd
|13.5
|Turnovers
|9.8
|43rd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.