The UCSD Tritons (6-6, 0-0 Big West) meet a fellow Big West team, the UCSB Gauchos (7-3, 0-0 Big West), on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center. The game will start at 10:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.

UCSB vs. UCSD Game Information

UCSB Players to Watch

Ajay Mitchell: 19.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 4.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

19.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 4.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Ariel Bland: 8.0 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK

8.0 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK Josh Pierre-Louis: 12.1 PTS, 6.2 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.1 PTS, 6.2 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Yohan Traore: 15.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Cole Anderson: 12.0 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

UCSD Players to Watch

Bryce Pope: 16.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones: 11.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Hayden Gray: 10.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

10.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.7 BLK Francis Nwaokorie: 13.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK

13.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK J'Raan Brooks: 5.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

UCSB vs. UCSD Stat Comparison

UCSB Rank UCSB AVG UCSD AVG UCSD Rank 42nd 82.7 Points Scored 76.5 142nd 271st 74.6 Points Allowed 68.2 113th 49th 40.3 Rebounds 35.9 217th 195th 9.0 Off. Rebounds 8.3 246th 267th 6.5 3pt Made 9.2 55th 58th 16.1 Assists 13.6 177th 303rd 13.5 Turnovers 9.8 43rd

