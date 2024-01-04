The UCSB Gauchos (7-5, 0-2 Big West) are favored (by 4.5 points) to build on a five-game home winning streak when they host the UCSD Tritons (7-6, 1-0 Big West) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET. The point total is 145.5 for the matchup.

UCSB vs. UCSD Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Santa Barbara, California

Santa Barbara, California Venue: Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under UCSB -4.5 145.5

UCSB vs UCSD Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, the Gauchos have compiled a 3-7-0 record against the spread.

UCSD is 7-4-0 against the spread this season.

UCSB has had less success against the spread than UCSD this year, tallying an ATS record of 3-7-0, as opposed to the 7-4-0 mark of UCSD.

UCSB vs. UCSD Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145.5 % of Games Over 145.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UCSB 5 50% 80.5 157 75.1 142.9 147.0 UCSD 2 18.2% 76.5 157 67.8 142.9 143.2

Additional UCSB vs UCSD Insights & Trends

The Gauchos score 12.7 more points per game (80.5) than the Tritons allow (67.8).

UCSB has a 3-5 record against the spread and a 7-3 record overall when scoring more than 67.8 points.

The Tritons put up an average of 76.5 points per game, just 1.4 more points than the 75.1 the Gauchos allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 75.1 points, UCSD is 3-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

UCSB vs. UCSD Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UCSB 3-7-0 1-3 5-5-0 UCSD 7-4-0 2-3 4-7-0

UCSB vs. UCSD Home/Away Splits

UCSB UCSD 5-1 Home Record 6-1 1-4 Away Record 1-4 1-3-0 Home ATS Record 5-0-0 1-4-0 Away ATS Record 2-3-0 92.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 84.1 69.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.0 3-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-3-0 2-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 1-4-0

