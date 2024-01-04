Thursday's contest between the Cal Baptist Lancers (8-5, 1-1 WAC) and Utah Valley Wolverines (6-7, 1-1 WAC) squaring off at UCCU Center has a projected final score of 69-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Cal Baptist, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET on January 4.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Utah Valley vs. Cal Baptist Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Orem, Utah

Orem, Utah Venue: UCCU Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Utah Valley vs. Cal Baptist Score Prediction

Prediction: Cal Baptist 69, Utah Valley 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Utah Valley vs. Cal Baptist

Computer Predicted Spread: Cal Baptist (-0.2)

Cal Baptist (-0.2) Computer Predicted Total: 136.0

Utah Valley's record against the spread so far this season is 6-4-0, while Cal Baptist's is 3-8-0. The Wolverines have gone over the point total in five games, while Lancers games have gone over five times. Utah Valley is 6-4 against the spread and 4-6 overall in its past 10 contests, while Cal Baptist has gone 2-8 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Utah Valley Performance Insights

The Wolverines' -24 scoring differential (being outscored by 1.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 67.7 points per game (322nd in college basketball) while giving up 69.5 per contest (139th in college basketball).

Utah Valley is 308th in the nation at 33.5 rebounds per game. That's 2.6 fewer than the 36.1 its opponents average.

Utah Valley hits 4.8 three-pointers per game (349th in college basketball) while shooting 26.2% from deep (356th in college basketball). It is making 1.5 fewer threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 6.3 per game while shooting 33.3%.

The Wolverines average 88.2 points per 100 possessions on offense (307th in college basketball), and give up 90.7 points per 100 possessions (206th in college basketball).

Utah Valley has committed 1.4 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 11.8 (186th in college basketball play) while forcing 13.2 (91st in college basketball).

Cal Baptist Performance Insights

The Lancers have a +57 scoring differential, topping opponents by 4.4 points per game. They're putting up 69.9 points per game, 287th in college basketball, and are giving up 65.5 per outing to rank 57th in college basketball.

Cal Baptist ranks 75th in college basketball at 39.3 rebounds per game. That's 6.5 more than the 32.8 its opponents average.

Cal Baptist makes 6.6 three-pointers per game (262nd in college basketball), while its opponents have made 5.8 on average.

Cal Baptist has committed 11.3 turnovers per game (137th in college basketball) while forcing 10.9 (280th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.