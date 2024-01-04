The Utah Valley Wolverines (6-7, 1-1 WAC) will be looking to halt a four-game losing skid when hosting the Cal Baptist Lancers (8-5, 1-1 WAC) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at UCCU Center. It will air at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Utah Valley vs. Cal Baptist Game Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: UCCU Center in Orem, Utah
  • TV: ESPN+
Utah Valley Stats Insights

  • This season, the Wolverines have a 43.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% higher than the 43.0% of shots the Lancers' opponents have knocked down.
  • In games Utah Valley shoots higher than 43.0% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.
  • The Lancers are the 72nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Wolverines sit at 310th.
  • The Wolverines put up only 2.2 more points per game (67.7) than the Lancers allow (65.5).
  • Utah Valley has a 6-1 record when scoring more than 65.5 points.

Cal Baptist Stats Insights

  • The Lancers have shot at a 42.0% rate from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points less than the 44.6% shooting opponents of the Wolverines have averaged.
  • Cal Baptist has put together a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots above 44.6% from the field.
  • The Wolverines are the rebounding team in the country, the Lancers rank 58th.
  • The Lancers score only 0.4 more points per game (69.9) than the Wolverines allow (69.5).
  • Cal Baptist is 7-2 when allowing fewer than 67.7 points.

Utah Valley Home & Away Comparison

  • Utah Valley is putting up 75.8 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 13.6 more points than it is averaging in away games (62.2).
  • In 2023-24, the Wolverines are allowing 66.0 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they are allowing 72.5.
  • In terms of three-pointers, Utah Valley has performed better at home this year, averaging 5.6 three-pointers per game with a 31.5% three-point percentage, compared to 3.7 threes per game and a 22.0% three-point percentage on the road.

Cal Baptist Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Cal Baptist scores 70.2 points per game. Away, it averages 69.3.
  • In 2023-24 the Lancers are giving up 5.4 fewer points per game at home (63.9) than on the road (69.3).
  • Beyond the arc, Cal Baptist makes more triples on the road (7.3 per game) than at home (6.3), and makes a higher percentage away (35.8%) than at home (30.0%).

Utah Valley Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 @ Utah L 76-62 Jon M. Huntsman Center
12/20/2023 Liberty L 79-63 UCCU Center
12/29/2023 @ Boise State L 85-63 ExtraMile Arena
1/4/2024 Cal Baptist - UCCU Center
1/6/2024 Southern Utah - UCCU Center
1/11/2024 @ UT Arlington - College Park Center

Cal Baptist Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/19/2023 Western Kentucky L 73-70 CBU Events Center
12/27/2023 Chicago State W 74-62 CBU Events Center
12/30/2023 @ New Mexico State L 66-61 Pan American Center
1/4/2024 @ Utah Valley - UCCU Center
1/6/2024 @ Seattle U - Redhawk Center
1/11/2024 Tarleton State - CBU Events Center

