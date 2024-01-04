The Utah Valley Wolverines (6-7, 1-1 WAC) will be looking to halt a four-game losing skid when hosting the Cal Baptist Lancers (8-5, 1-1 WAC) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at UCCU Center. It will air at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Utah Valley vs. Cal Baptist Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: UCCU Center in Orem, Utah

UCCU Center in Orem, Utah TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Utah Valley Stats Insights

This season, the Wolverines have a 43.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% higher than the 43.0% of shots the Lancers' opponents have knocked down.

In games Utah Valley shoots higher than 43.0% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.

The Lancers are the 72nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Wolverines sit at 310th.

The Wolverines put up only 2.2 more points per game (67.7) than the Lancers allow (65.5).

Utah Valley has a 6-1 record when scoring more than 65.5 points.

Cal Baptist Stats Insights

The Lancers have shot at a 42.0% rate from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points less than the 44.6% shooting opponents of the Wolverines have averaged.

Cal Baptist has put together a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots above 44.6% from the field.

The Wolverines are the rebounding team in the country, the Lancers rank 58th.

The Lancers score only 0.4 more points per game (69.9) than the Wolverines allow (69.5).

Cal Baptist is 7-2 when allowing fewer than 67.7 points.

Utah Valley Home & Away Comparison

Utah Valley is putting up 75.8 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 13.6 more points than it is averaging in away games (62.2).

In 2023-24, the Wolverines are allowing 66.0 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they are allowing 72.5.

In terms of three-pointers, Utah Valley has performed better at home this year, averaging 5.6 three-pointers per game with a 31.5% three-point percentage, compared to 3.7 threes per game and a 22.0% three-point percentage on the road.

Cal Baptist Home & Away Comparison

At home, Cal Baptist scores 70.2 points per game. Away, it averages 69.3.

In 2023-24 the Lancers are giving up 5.4 fewer points per game at home (63.9) than on the road (69.3).

Beyond the arc, Cal Baptist makes more triples on the road (7.3 per game) than at home (6.3), and makes a higher percentage away (35.8%) than at home (30.0%).

Utah Valley Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/16/2023 @ Utah L 76-62 Jon M. Huntsman Center 12/20/2023 Liberty L 79-63 UCCU Center 12/29/2023 @ Boise State L 85-63 ExtraMile Arena 1/4/2024 Cal Baptist - UCCU Center 1/6/2024 Southern Utah - UCCU Center 1/11/2024 @ UT Arlington - College Park Center

Cal Baptist Upcoming Schedule