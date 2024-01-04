How to Watch Utah Valley vs. Cal Baptist on TV or Live Stream - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Utah Valley Wolverines (6-7, 1-1 WAC) will be looking to halt a four-game losing skid when hosting the Cal Baptist Lancers (8-5, 1-1 WAC) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at UCCU Center. It will air at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Utah Valley vs. Cal Baptist Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: UCCU Center in Orem, Utah
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Utah Valley Stats Insights
- This season, the Wolverines have a 43.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% higher than the 43.0% of shots the Lancers' opponents have knocked down.
- In games Utah Valley shoots higher than 43.0% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.
- The Lancers are the 72nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Wolverines sit at 310th.
- The Wolverines put up only 2.2 more points per game (67.7) than the Lancers allow (65.5).
- Utah Valley has a 6-1 record when scoring more than 65.5 points.
Cal Baptist Stats Insights
- The Lancers have shot at a 42.0% rate from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points less than the 44.6% shooting opponents of the Wolverines have averaged.
- Cal Baptist has put together a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots above 44.6% from the field.
- The Wolverines are the rebounding team in the country, the Lancers rank 58th.
- The Lancers score only 0.4 more points per game (69.9) than the Wolverines allow (69.5).
- Cal Baptist is 7-2 when allowing fewer than 67.7 points.
Utah Valley Home & Away Comparison
- Utah Valley is putting up 75.8 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 13.6 more points than it is averaging in away games (62.2).
- In 2023-24, the Wolverines are allowing 66.0 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they are allowing 72.5.
- In terms of three-pointers, Utah Valley has performed better at home this year, averaging 5.6 three-pointers per game with a 31.5% three-point percentage, compared to 3.7 threes per game and a 22.0% three-point percentage on the road.
Cal Baptist Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Cal Baptist scores 70.2 points per game. Away, it averages 69.3.
- In 2023-24 the Lancers are giving up 5.4 fewer points per game at home (63.9) than on the road (69.3).
- Beyond the arc, Cal Baptist makes more triples on the road (7.3 per game) than at home (6.3), and makes a higher percentage away (35.8%) than at home (30.0%).
Utah Valley Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Utah
|L 76-62
|Jon M. Huntsman Center
|12/20/2023
|Liberty
|L 79-63
|UCCU Center
|12/29/2023
|@ Boise State
|L 85-63
|ExtraMile Arena
|1/4/2024
|Cal Baptist
|-
|UCCU Center
|1/6/2024
|Southern Utah
|-
|UCCU Center
|1/11/2024
|@ UT Arlington
|-
|College Park Center
Cal Baptist Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|Western Kentucky
|L 73-70
|CBU Events Center
|12/27/2023
|Chicago State
|W 74-62
|CBU Events Center
|12/30/2023
|@ New Mexico State
|L 66-61
|Pan American Center
|1/4/2024
|@ Utah Valley
|-
|UCCU Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Seattle U
|-
|Redhawk Center
|1/11/2024
|Tarleton State
|-
|CBU Events Center
