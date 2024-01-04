Utah Valley vs. Cal Baptist: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 4
The Utah Valley Wolverines (6-7, 1-1 WAC) will be trying to halt a four-game losing streak when hosting the Cal Baptist Lancers (8-5, 1-1 WAC) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at UCCU Center. It will air at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Utah Valley vs. Cal Baptist matchup.
Utah Valley vs. Cal Baptist Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: UCCU Center in Orem, Utah
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Utah Valley vs. Cal Baptist Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Utah Valley Moneyline
|Cal Baptist Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Utah Valley (-2.5)
|133.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Utah Valley (-2.5)
|133.5
|-150
|+122
Utah Valley vs. Cal Baptist Betting Trends
- Utah Valley has compiled a 5-5-1 ATS record so far this year.
- A total of five out of the Wolverines' 11 games this season have hit the over.
- Cal Baptist is 3-8-0 ATS this season.
- So far this season, five out of the Lancers' 11 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.
