The Utah Valley Wolverines (6-7, 1-1 WAC) will be trying to halt a four-game losing streak when hosting the Cal Baptist Lancers (8-5, 1-1 WAC) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at UCCU Center. It will air at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Utah Valley vs. Cal Baptist matchup.

Utah Valley vs. Cal Baptist Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: UCCU Center in Orem, Utah

UCCU Center in Orem, Utah How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Utah Valley vs. Cal Baptist Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Utah Valley Moneyline Cal Baptist Moneyline BetMGM Utah Valley (-2.5) 133.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Utah Valley (-2.5) 133.5 -150 +122 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Utah Valley vs. Cal Baptist Betting Trends

Utah Valley has compiled a 5-5-1 ATS record so far this year.

A total of five out of the Wolverines' 11 games this season have hit the over.

Cal Baptist is 3-8-0 ATS this season.

So far this season, five out of the Lancers' 11 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.