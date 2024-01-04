The Cal Baptist Lancers (7-4, 1-1 WAC) meet a fellow WAC team, the Utah Valley Wolverines (6-6, 1-1 WAC), on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at UCCU Center. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Utah Valley vs. Cal Baptist Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Utah Valley Players to Watch

Trevin Dorius: 8.3 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.7 BLK

8.3 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.7 BLK Tanner Toolson: 10.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK Drake Allen: 11.0 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.0 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Jaden McClanahan: 7.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Caleb Stone-Carrawell: 12.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Cal Baptist Players to Watch

Dominique Daniels Jr.: 18.6 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

18.6 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Hunter Goodrick: 9.1 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.1 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Yvan Ouedraogo: 10.4 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.4 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Blondeau Tchoukuiengo: 10.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Brantly Stevenson: 10.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Utah Valley vs. Cal Baptist Stat Comparison

Utah Valley Rank Utah Valley AVG Cal Baptist AVG Cal Baptist Rank 311th 68.1 Points Scored 70.4 280th 115th 68.3 Points Allowed 65.8 64th 273rd 34.3 Rebounds 39.5 69th 281st 7.8 Off. Rebounds 10.2 100th 345th 5.0 3pt Made 7.0 227th 110th 14.6 Assists 11.2 321st 179th 11.8 Turnovers 11.7 172nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.