The Cal Baptist Lancers (7-4, 1-1 WAC) meet a fellow WAC team, the Utah Valley Wolverines (6-6, 1-1 WAC), on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at UCCU Center. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.

Utah Valley vs. Cal Baptist Game Information

Utah Valley Players to Watch

  • Trevin Dorius: 8.3 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.7 BLK
  • Tanner Toolson: 10.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Drake Allen: 11.0 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jaden McClanahan: 7.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Caleb Stone-Carrawell: 12.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Cal Baptist Players to Watch

  • Dominique Daniels Jr.: 18.6 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Hunter Goodrick: 9.1 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Yvan Ouedraogo: 10.4 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Blondeau Tchoukuiengo: 10.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Brantly Stevenson: 10.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

Utah Valley vs. Cal Baptist Stat Comparison

Utah Valley Rank Utah Valley AVG Cal Baptist AVG Cal Baptist Rank
311th 68.1 Points Scored 70.4 280th
115th 68.3 Points Allowed 65.8 64th
273rd 34.3 Rebounds 39.5 69th
281st 7.8 Off. Rebounds 10.2 100th
345th 5.0 3pt Made 7.0 227th
110th 14.6 Assists 11.2 321st
179th 11.8 Turnovers 11.7 172nd

