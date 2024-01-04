Utah Valley vs. Cal Baptist January 4 Tickets & Start Time
The Cal Baptist Lancers (7-4, 1-1 WAC) meet a fellow WAC team, the Utah Valley Wolverines (6-6, 1-1 WAC), on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at UCCU Center. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.
Utah Valley vs. Cal Baptist Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Utah Valley Players to Watch
- Trevin Dorius: 8.3 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Tanner Toolson: 10.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Drake Allen: 11.0 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jaden McClanahan: 7.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Caleb Stone-Carrawell: 12.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
Cal Baptist Players to Watch
- Dominique Daniels Jr.: 18.6 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Hunter Goodrick: 9.1 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Yvan Ouedraogo: 10.4 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Blondeau Tchoukuiengo: 10.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Brantly Stevenson: 10.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
Utah Valley vs. Cal Baptist Stat Comparison
|Utah Valley Rank
|Utah Valley AVG
|Cal Baptist AVG
|Cal Baptist Rank
|311th
|68.1
|Points Scored
|70.4
|280th
|115th
|68.3
|Points Allowed
|65.8
|64th
|273rd
|34.3
|Rebounds
|39.5
|69th
|281st
|7.8
|Off. Rebounds
|10.2
|100th
|345th
|5.0
|3pt Made
|7.0
|227th
|110th
|14.6
|Assists
|11.2
|321st
|179th
|11.8
|Turnovers
|11.7
|172nd
