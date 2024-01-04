The Utah Valley Wolverines (6-7, 1-1 WAC) are favored (-2.5) to end a four-game losing streak when they host the Cal Baptist Lancers (8-5, 1-1 WAC) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at UCCU Center. The game airs on ESPN+. The point total for the matchup is 133.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Utah Valley vs. Cal Baptist Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Orem, Utah

Orem, Utah Venue: UCCU Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Utah Valley -2.5 133.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Utah Valley vs Cal Baptist Betting Records & Stats

The Wolverines' ATS record is 6-4-0 this season.

Cal Baptist's ATS record is 3-8-0 this season.

Utah Valley has covered the spread more often than Cal Baptist this year, sporting an ATS record of 6-4-0, as opposed to the 3-8-0 record of Cal Baptist.

Utah Valley vs. Cal Baptist Over/Under Stats

Games Over 133.5 % of Games Over 133.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Utah Valley 6 60% 67.7 137.6 69.5 135 136.3 Cal Baptist 6 54.5% 69.9 137.6 65.5 135 138.1

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Utah Valley vs Cal Baptist Insights & Trends

The Wolverines score just 2.2 more points per game (67.7) than the Lancers give up (65.5).

When Utah Valley puts up more than 65.5 points, it is 5-0 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Lancers score an average of 69.9 points per game, just 0.4 more points than the 69.5 the Wolverines allow.

Cal Baptist has put together a 3-2 ATS record and a 5-1 overall record in games it scores more than 69.5 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Utah Valley vs. Cal Baptist Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Utah Valley 6-4-0 0-0 5-5-0 Cal Baptist 3-8-0 0-1 5-6-0

Utah Valley vs. Cal Baptist Home/Away Splits

Utah Valley Cal Baptist 4-1 Home Record 6-3 1-5 Away Record 2-2 2-1-0 Home ATS Record 2-5-0 3-3-0 Away ATS Record 1-3-0 75.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.2 62.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.3 2-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-4-0 3-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-2-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.