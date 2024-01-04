Utah Valley vs. Cal Baptist: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - January 4
The Utah Valley Wolverines (6-7, 1-1 WAC) are favored (-2.5) to end a four-game losing streak when they host the Cal Baptist Lancers (8-5, 1-1 WAC) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at UCCU Center. The game airs on ESPN+. The point total for the matchup is 133.5.
Utah Valley vs. Cal Baptist Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Orem, Utah
- Venue: UCCU Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Utah Valley
|-2.5
|133.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Utah Valley vs Cal Baptist Betting Records & Stats
- The Wolverines' ATS record is 6-4-0 this season.
- Cal Baptist's ATS record is 3-8-0 this season.
Utah Valley vs. Cal Baptist Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 133.5
|% of Games Over 133.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Utah Valley
|6
|60%
|67.7
|137.6
|69.5
|135
|136.3
|Cal Baptist
|6
|54.5%
|69.9
|137.6
|65.5
|135
|138.1
Additional Utah Valley vs Cal Baptist Insights & Trends
- The Wolverines score just 2.2 more points per game (67.7) than the Lancers give up (65.5).
- When Utah Valley puts up more than 65.5 points, it is 5-0 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
- The Lancers score an average of 69.9 points per game, just 0.4 more points than the 69.5 the Wolverines allow.
- Cal Baptist has put together a 3-2 ATS record and a 5-1 overall record in games it scores more than 69.5 points.
Utah Valley vs. Cal Baptist Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Utah Valley
|6-4-0
|0-0
|5-5-0
|Cal Baptist
|3-8-0
|0-1
|5-6-0
Utah Valley vs. Cal Baptist Home/Away Splits
|Utah Valley
|Cal Baptist
|4-1
|Home Record
|6-3
|1-5
|Away Record
|2-2
|2-1-0
|Home ATS Record
|2-5-0
|3-3-0
|Away ATS Record
|1-3-0
|75.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|70.2
|62.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|69.3
|2-1-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|3-4-0
|3-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|2-2-0
