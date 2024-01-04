See the injury report for the Golden State Warriors (16-17), which currently has only one player listed, as the Warriors ready for their matchup against the Denver Nuggets (24-11) at Chase Center on Thursday, January 4 at 10:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On, free for a limited time! Use our link to sign up for Max today. After the promotional period, add B/R Sports for $9.99/month. Base subscription required.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Warriors are coming off of a 121-115 win over the Magic in their most recent game on Tuesday. Stephen Curry put up 36 points, two rebounds and six assists for the Warriors.

The Nuggets head into this contest after a 111-93 victory against the Hornets on Monday. Jamal Murray scored 25 points in the Nuggets' win, leading the team.

Warriors vs Nuggets Additional Info

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Golden State Warriors Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Gary Payton II PG Questionable Hamstring 5.4 3.0 0.8

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Vlatko Cancar PF Out Knee

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Warriors vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.