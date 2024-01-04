Waukesha County, WI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball action in Waukesha County, Wisconsin today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Waukesha County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
St John's Northwestern Academies at Dominican High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Whitefish Bay, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.