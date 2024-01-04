The San Jose Sharks' upcoming contest versus the Winnipeg Jets is set for Thursday at 10:30 PM ET. Will William Eklund light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will William Eklund score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Eklund stats and insights

In seven of 37 games this season, Eklund has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has scored one goal versus the Jets this season in one game (three shots).

On the power play he has four goals, plus two assists.

Eklund's shooting percentage is 11.7%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Jets defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Jets are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 89 goals in total (just 2.5 per game) which ranks second.

So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.5 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Eklund recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:12 Home L 5-3 12/31/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 15:54 Away L 3-1 12/28/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 17:40 Home L 5-0 12/27/2023 Kings 0 0 0 18:13 Away L 5-1 12/23/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 22:47 Away L 7-4 12/21/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 18:32 Home L 5-2 12/19/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:08 Home L 4-1 12/17/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 20:21 Away L 6-2 12/15/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 16:44 Away L 1-0 12/12/2023 Jets 1 1 0 16:10 Home W 2-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sharks vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

ESPN+ and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.