William Eklund and the San Jose Sharks will play the Winnipeg Jets at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024. Looking to wager on Eklund's props? Here is some information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

William Eklund vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

ESPN+ and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Eklund Season Stats Insights

In 37 games this season, Eklund has a plus-minus rating of -20, while averaging 17:45 on the ice per game.

In seven of 37 games this season, Eklund has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Eklund has a point in 13 of 37 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

In eight of 37 games this season, Eklund has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Eklund goes over his points over/under is 41.7%, based on the odds.

There is a 27.8% chance of Eklund having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Eklund Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets have given up 89 goals in total (just 2.5 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's third-best goal differential at +32.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 37 Games 2 16 Points 1 7 Goals 1 9 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.