Wisconsin vs. Nebraska Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - January 4
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:41 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Thursday's contest between the Nebraska Cornhuskers (10-3) and Wisconsin Badgers (7-5) matching up at Kohl Center has a projected final score of 71-65 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Nebraska, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 9:00 PM ET on January 4.
In their last time out, the Badgers lost 89-50 to Purdue on Saturday.
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports App
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska Score Prediction
- Prediction: Nebraska 71, Wisconsin 65
Other Big Ten Predictions
Wisconsin Schedule Analysis
- The Badgers captured their signature win of the season on November 14, when they claimed a 66-64 victory over the South Dakota State Jackrabbits, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 78) in our computer rankings.
- The Badgers have tied for the 41st-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country (three).
Wisconsin 2023-24 Best Wins
- 66-64 at home over South Dakota State (No. 78) on November 14
- 82-72 over Boston College (No. 91) on November 25
- 78-55 on the road over St. Thomas (No. 192) on December 13
- 74-52 at home over Western Illinois (No. 196) on November 9
- 62-51 at home over Milwaukee (No. 218) on November 7
Wisconsin Leaders
- Ronnie Porter: 10.2 PTS, 2.8 STL, 35.7 FG%, 26.2 3PT% (11-for-42)
- Serah Williams: 16.1 PTS, 9 REB, 2.9 BLK, 48.3 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)
- Brooke Schramek: 9.5 PTS, 37.6 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (15-for-44)
- Sania Copeland: 9.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 42.9 FG%, 34.9 3PT% (22-for-63)
- D'Yanis Jimenez: 11.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.1 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21)
Wisconsin Performance Insights
- The Badgers have a +11 scoring differential, putting up 66.5 points per game (178th in college basketball) and giving up 65.6 (213th in college basketball).
