The Nebraska Cornhuskers' (10-3) Big Ten schedule includes Thursday's game against the Wisconsin Badgers (7-5) at Kohl Center. It tips at 9:00 PM ET.

Wisconsin Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin

Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network

How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Wisconsin vs. Nebraska Scoring Comparison

The Cornhuskers average 13.6 more points per game (79.2) than the Badgers give up (65.6).

Nebraska is 10-2 when it scores more than 65.6 points.

Wisconsin is 7-3 when it allows fewer than 79.2 points.

The 66.5 points per game the Badgers put up are 5.8 more points than the Cornhuskers give up (60.7).

When Wisconsin scores more than 60.7 points, it is 7-2.

When Nebraska allows fewer than 66.5 points, it is 7-0.

The Badgers are making 41.9% of their shots from the field, 4.6% higher than the Cornhuskers allow to opponents (37.3%).

The Cornhuskers make 45.2% of their shots from the field, 6.9% higher than the Badgers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Wisconsin Leaders

Ronnie Porter: 10.2 PTS, 2.8 STL, 35.7 FG%, 26.2 3PT% (11-for-42)

10.2 PTS, 2.8 STL, 35.7 FG%, 26.2 3PT% (11-for-42) Serah Williams: 16.1 PTS, 9 REB, 2.9 BLK, 48.3 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

16.1 PTS, 9 REB, 2.9 BLK, 48.3 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) Brooke Schramek: 9.5 PTS, 37.6 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (15-for-44)

9.5 PTS, 37.6 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (15-for-44) Sania Copeland: 9.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 42.9 FG%, 34.9 3PT% (22-for-63)

9.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 42.9 FG%, 34.9 3PT% (22-for-63) D'Yanis Jimenez: 11.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.1 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21)

Wisconsin Schedule