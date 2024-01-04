Should you wager on Yegor Zamula to find the back of the net when the Philadelphia Flyers and the Columbus Blue Jackets face off on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Yegor Zamula score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Zamula stats and insights

Zamula has scored in three of 28 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In two games versus the Blue Jackets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.

Zamula has scored one goal on the power play.

He has a 12.0% shooting percentage, attempting 0.7 shots per game.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets have given up 143 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 31st in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 14.6 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.

Zamula recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Oilers 0 0 0 16:25 Away L 5-2 12/31/2023 Flames 1 1 0 15:47 Away L 4-3 12/29/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:10 Away L 2-1 OT 12/28/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 18:00 Away W 4-1 12/22/2023 Red Wings 2 0 2 18:39 Away L 7-6 SO 12/19/2023 Devils 0 0 0 14:59 Away W 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 15:33 Home W 1-0 12/12/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:49 Away L 3-2 OT 12/9/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:42 Away W 5-2 12/7/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 19:03 Away W 4-1

Flyers vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSOH

