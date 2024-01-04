On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Buffalo Sabres go head to head against the Montreal Canadiens. Is Zachary Benson going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Zachary Benson score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Benson stats and insights

In four of 28 games this season, Benson has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In two games versus the Canadiens this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.

Benson has zero points on the power play.

He has a 9.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 125 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.7 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Benson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Senators 0 0 0 15:55 Away L 5-1 12/30/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 15:38 Home W 3-2 OT 12/27/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 10:55 Home L 4-1 12/23/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 13:37 Away L 4-3 OT 12/21/2023 Maple Leafs 2 0 2 17:41 Home W 9-3 12/19/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 19:03 Home L 9-4 12/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 18:43 Away L 2-0 12/15/2023 Golden Knights 2 1 1 17:38 Away W 5-2 12/13/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 15:34 Away L 5-1 12/11/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 14:45 Home W 5-2

Sabres vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B

ESPN+ and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.