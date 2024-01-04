On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Buffalo Sabres go head to head against the Montreal Canadiens. Is Zachary Benson going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Zachary Benson score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Benson stats and insights

  • In four of 28 games this season, Benson has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • In two games versus the Canadiens this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.
  • Benson has zero points on the power play.
  • He has a 9.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Canadiens defensive stats

  • The Canadiens are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 125 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Canadiens have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.7 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Benson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/31/2023 Senators 0 0 0 15:55 Away L 5-1
12/30/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 15:38 Home W 3-2 OT
12/27/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 10:55 Home L 4-1
12/23/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 13:37 Away L 4-3 OT
12/21/2023 Maple Leafs 2 0 2 17:41 Home W 9-3
12/19/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 19:03 Home L 9-4
12/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 18:43 Away L 2-0
12/15/2023 Golden Knights 2 1 1 17:38 Away W 5-2
12/13/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 15:34 Away L 5-1
12/11/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 14:45 Home W 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sabres vs. Canadiens game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.