For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Buffalo Sabres and the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Zemgus Girgensons a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Zemgus Girgensons score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Girgensons stats and insights

In two of 21 games this season, Girgensons has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not scored versus the Canadiens this season in one game (zero shots).

Girgensons has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 7.1% of them.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 125 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.7 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Girgensons recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Senators 0 0 0 9:26 Away L 5-1 11/24/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 6:35 Home W 3-2 11/22/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 14:07 Away L 4-3 OT 11/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 13:23 Away W 3-2 11/17/2023 Jets 0 0 0 12:34 Away L 3-2 11/14/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:48 Home L 5-2 11/11/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:30 Away L 4-0 11/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 14:29 Home W 3-2 11/7/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 13:49 Away L 3-2 OT 11/4/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 13:05 Away W 6-4

Sabres vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B

