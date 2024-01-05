Will Alex Vlasic Score a Goal Against the Devils on January 5?
In the upcoming contest versus the New Jersey Devils, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, can we bet on Alex Vlasic to light the lamp for the Chicago Blackhawks? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Alex Vlasic score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Vlasic stats and insights
- Vlasic has scored in one of 32 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- In one game versus the Devils this season, he has taken six shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Vlasic has no points on the power play.
- He has a 3.2% shooting percentage, attempting 0.8 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Devils defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Devils are allowing 127 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.
- So far this season, the Devils have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.4 hits and 12.2 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Vlasic recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|20:53
|Away
|L 4-1
|1/2/2024
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|23:02
|Away
|L 3-0
|12/31/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|22:11
|Away
|L 8-1
|12/29/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|25:32
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/27/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|20:16
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|12/14/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|20:36
|Away
|L 7-1
|12/12/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|24:58
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/10/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|21:02
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/9/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|23:39
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/7/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|20:05
|Home
|W 1-0
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blackhawks vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.