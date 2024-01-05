On Friday at 7:00 PM ET, the New Jersey Devils square off with the Chicago Blackhawks. Is Alexander Holtz going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Alexander Holtz score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Holtz stats and insights

  • In eight of 36 games this season, Holtz has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • In one game versus the Blackhawks this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Holtz has picked up one assist on the power play.
  • Holtz's shooting percentage is 14.0%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.

Blackhawks defensive stats

  • The Blackhawks have given up 143 goals in total (3.8 per game), which ranks 30th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Blackhawks have one shutout, and they average 18.9 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Holtz recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/3/2024 Capitals 2 0 2 13:55 Away W 6-3
12/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 9:51 Away L 5-2
12/29/2023 Senators 1 0 1 5:56 Away W 6-2
12/27/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 11:12 Home W 4-3 OT
12/23/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 7:11 Home W 3-2
12/21/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 7:20 Home L 6-3
12/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 9:27 Home L 3-2 OT
12/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 10:56 Home L 5-1
12/16/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 11:42 Away W 6-3
12/13/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 12:37 Home W 2-1 OT

Devils vs. Blackhawks game info

  • Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

