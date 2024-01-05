There is one game featuring a Big Ten team on the Friday college basketball schedule, the Illinois Fighting Illini versus the Purdue Boilermakers.

Big Ten Men's Basketball Game Today

Date/Time TV Illinois Fighting Illini at Purdue Boilermakers 8:30 PM ET FOX Sports Networks (Live stream on Fubo)

