The injury report for the Chicago Blackhawks (11-25-2) ahead of their matchup with the New Jersey Devils (20-14-2) currently features nine players on it. The matchup is slated for 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5.

Chicago Blackhawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Andreas Athanasiou C Out Groin Taylor Hall LW Out For Season Knee Seth Jones D Out Upper Body Joey Anderson RW Out Shoulder Luke Philp C Out Achilles Samuel Savoie LW Out Leg Taylor Raddysh RW Out Groin Anthony Beauvillier LW Out Wrist Tyler Johnson C Out Foot

New Jersey Devils Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Nolan Foote LW Out Upper Body Dougie Hamilton D Out Pectoral Muscle Tomas Nosek LW Out Upper Body Ondrej Palat LW Questionable Lower Body Timo Meier RW Questionable Mid-Body

Blackhawks vs. Devils Game Info

Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Newark, New Jersey

Newark, New Jersey Arena: Prudential Center

Blackhawks Season Insights

The Blackhawks' 88 goals on the season (2.3 per game) rank them 30th in the league.

Chicago's total of 143 goals conceded (3.8 per game) ranks 30th in the league.

With a goal differential of -55, they are 31st in the league.

Devils Season Insights

New Jersey has scored the seventh-most goals in the league (127 total, 3.5 per game).

It has the league's 18th-ranked goal differential at 0.

Blackhawks vs. Devils Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Devils (-400) Blackhawks (+310) 6.5

