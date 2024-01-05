Friday's NHL slate features a matchup between the heavily favored New Jersey Devils (20-14-2) and the Chicago Blackhawks (11-25-2) at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The Devils are -400 on the moneyline to win at home against the Blackhawks (+310) in the game, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN.

Blackhawks vs. Devils Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Blackhawks vs. Devils Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Blackhawks vs. Devils Betting Trends

Chicago has combined with its opponent to score more than 6.5 goals in 16 of 38 games this season.

The Devils are 18-11 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

The Blackhawks have been made the underdog 36 times this season, and upset their opponent 10 times.

New Jersey has had moneyline odds set at -400 or shorter in just one game this season, and lost.

Chicago has been an underdog by +310 or longer on the moneyline four times, losing each of those contests.

Blackhawks Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-3-1 3-7 5-4-1 6.7 3.50 3.20 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-3-1 3.50 3.20 6 24.0% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 2-7-1 4-4 6-4-0 6.1 2.20 4.30 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 2-7-1 2.20 4.30 6 21.4% Record as ML Favorite 6-2 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 7 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 0-1 Record as ML Underdog 2-7 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4

