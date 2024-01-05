Blackhawks vs. Devils January 5 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 12:00 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New Jersey Devils' Jack Hughes and the Chicago Blackhawks' Connor Bedard are two of the most exciting players to watch when these teams meet on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, at Prudential Center.
Blackhawks vs. Devils Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Devils (-400)
- Total: 6.5
- TV: ESPN+,NBCS-CHI,MSGSN
Blackhawks Players to Watch
- Bedard is a top offensive contributor for his team with 33 points (0.9 per game), as he has totaled 15 goals and 18 assists in 38 games (playing 19:29 per game).
- With 23 total points (0.7 per game), including seven goals and 16 assists through 31 contests, Philipp Kurashev is crucial for Chicago's offense.
- This season, Jason Dickinson has 12 goals and six assists for New Jersey.
- In the crease, Arvid Soderblom's record stands at 2-12-1 on the season, giving up 61 goals (4.1 goals against average) and compiling 422 saves with an .874% save percentage (67th in the league).
Devils Players to Watch
- Hughes has been a big player for New Jersey this season, collecting 45 points in 31 games.
- Jesper Bratt has chipped in with 43 points (14 goals, 29 assists).
- Tyler Toffoli's total of 27 points is via 15 goals and 12 assists.
- Vitek Vanecek (13-7-1) has a 3.4 goals against average and an .883% save percentage (65th in league).
Blackhawks vs. Devils Stat Comparison
|Devils Rank
|Devils AVG
|Blackhawks AVG
|Blackhawks Rank
|6th
|3.53
|Goals Scored
|2.32
|31st
|28th
|3.53
|Goals Allowed
|3.76
|31st
|12th
|31.7
|Shots
|26.4
|31st
|8th
|29.2
|Shots Allowed
|33.1
|28th
|1st
|30.63%
|Power Play %
|12.71%
|29th
|25th
|76.72%
|Penalty Kill %
|73.55%
|27th
