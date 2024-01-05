The New Jersey Devils' Jack Hughes and the Chicago Blackhawks' Connor Bedard are two of the most exciting players to watch when these teams meet on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, at Prudential Center.

Blackhawks vs. Devils Game Information

Blackhawks Players to Watch

Bedard is a top offensive contributor for his team with 33 points (0.9 per game), as he has totaled 15 goals and 18 assists in 38 games (playing 19:29 per game).

With 23 total points (0.7 per game), including seven goals and 16 assists through 31 contests, Philipp Kurashev is crucial for Chicago's offense.

This season, Jason Dickinson has 12 goals and six assists for New Jersey.

In the crease, Arvid Soderblom's record stands at 2-12-1 on the season, giving up 61 goals (4.1 goals against average) and compiling 422 saves with an .874% save percentage (67th in the league).

Devils Players to Watch

Hughes has been a big player for New Jersey this season, collecting 45 points in 31 games.

Jesper Bratt has chipped in with 43 points (14 goals, 29 assists).

Tyler Toffoli's total of 27 points is via 15 goals and 12 assists.

Vitek Vanecek (13-7-1) has a 3.4 goals against average and an .883% save percentage (65th in league).

Blackhawks vs. Devils Stat Comparison

Devils Rank Devils AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 6th 3.53 Goals Scored 2.32 31st 28th 3.53 Goals Allowed 3.76 31st 12th 31.7 Shots 26.4 31st 8th 29.2 Shots Allowed 33.1 28th 1st 30.63% Power Play % 12.71% 29th 25th 76.72% Penalty Kill % 73.55% 27th

