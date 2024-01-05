Top Player Prop Bets for Blackhawks vs. Devils on January 5, 2024
Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Jack Hughes, Connor Bedard and others in the New Jersey Devils-Chicago Blackhawks matchup at Prudential Center on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Blackhawks vs. Devils Game Info
- When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Blackhawks vs. Devils Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Chicago Blackhawks
Connor Bedard Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)
Bedard's 33 points are pivotal for Chicago. He has 15 goals and 18 assists in 38 games.
Bedard Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Rangers
|Jan. 4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Predators
|Jan. 2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Stars
|Dec. 31
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Stars
|Dec. 29
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Jets
|Dec. 27
|2
|0
|2
|5
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Philipp Kurashev Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)
Philipp Kurashev has helped lead the offense for Chicago this season with seven goals and 16 assists.
Kurashev Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Rangers
|Jan. 4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Predators
|Jan. 2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Stars
|Dec. 31
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Stars
|Dec. 29
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Jets
|Dec. 27
|0
|1
|1
|2
Jason Dickinson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +230, Under Odds: -333)
Jason Dickinson has 18 points so far, including 12 goals and six assists.
Dickinson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Rangers
|Jan. 4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Predators
|Jan. 2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Stars
|Dec. 31
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Stars
|Dec. 29
|1
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Jets
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: New Jersey Devils
Jack Hughes Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)
One of New Jersey's top contributing offensive players this season is Hughes, who has 45 points (15 goals, 30 assists) and plays an average of 17:38 per game.
Hughes Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Capitals
|Jan. 3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Bruins
|Dec. 30
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Senators
|Dec. 29
|1
|2
|3
|3
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Dec. 27
|0
|1
|1
|8
|vs. Red Wings
|Dec. 23
|0
|1
|1
|2
Jesper Bratt Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
Jesper Bratt has totaled 43 points (1.2 per game), scoring 14 goals and adding 29 assists.
Bratt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Capitals
|Jan. 3
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Bruins
|Dec. 30
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Senators
|Dec. 29
|1
|3
|4
|3
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Red Wings
|Dec. 23
|0
|1
|1
|3
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.