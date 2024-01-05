On Friday at 7:00 PM ET, the New Jersey Devils match up against the Chicago Blackhawks. Is Brendan Smith going to find the back of the net in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Brendan Smith score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Smith stats and insights

Smith has scored in one of 29 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not scored versus the Blackhawks this season in one game (one shot).

Smith has no points on the power play.

Smith averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.4%.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks have given up 143 goals in total (3.8 per game), which ranks 30th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once while averaging 18.9 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Smith recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/3/2024 Capitals 0 0 0 11:40 Away W 6-3 12/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:40 Away L 5-2 12/29/2023 Senators 1 1 0 18:33 Away W 6-2 12/27/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 9:06 Home W 4-3 OT 12/23/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 17:08 Home W 3-2 12/21/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 19:24 Home L 6-3 12/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 18:15 Home L 3-2 OT 12/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 8:34 Away W 2-1 11/30/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:47 Away W 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 15:21 Home W 5-4

Devils vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

