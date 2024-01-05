Calumet County, WI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:38 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Calumet County, Wisconsin today by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Calumet County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Manitowoc Roncalli High School at Chilton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Chilton, WI
- Conference: Eastern Wisconsin Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.