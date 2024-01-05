When the New Jersey Devils square off against the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, will Chris Tierney score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Chris Tierney score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Tierney stats and insights

Tierney is yet to score through 16 games this season.

He has not scored against the Blackhawks this season in one game (zero shots).

Tierney has no points on the power play.

Blackhawks defensive stats

On defense, the Blackhawks are conceding 143 total goals (3.8 per game) which ranks 30th in the league.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have one shutout, and they average 18.9 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Tierney recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/3/2024 Capitals 0 0 0 7:52 Away W 6-3 12/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 7:28 Away L 5-2 12/29/2023 Senators 1 0 1 9:13 Away W 6-2 12/10/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 6:30 Away L 4-1 11/30/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 7:48 Away W 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 7:38 Home W 5-4 11/25/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 10:47 Home W 7-2 11/24/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 8:33 Home L 2-1 11/14/2023 Jets 0 0 0 6:40 Away L 6-3 11/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 8:33 Home L 4-2

Devils vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

