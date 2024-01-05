Will Chris Tierney Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on January 5?
When the New Jersey Devils square off against the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, will Chris Tierney score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Will Chris Tierney score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Tierney stats and insights
- Tierney is yet to score through 16 games this season.
- He has not scored against the Blackhawks this season in one game (zero shots).
- Tierney has no points on the power play.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- On defense, the Blackhawks are conceding 143 total goals (3.8 per game) which ranks 30th in the league.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have one shutout, and they average 18.9 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.
Tierney recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/3/2024
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|7:52
|Away
|W 6-3
|12/30/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|7:28
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/29/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|9:13
|Away
|W 6-2
|12/10/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|6:30
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|7:48
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|7:38
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/25/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|10:47
|Home
|W 7-2
|11/24/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|8:33
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/14/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|6:40
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/10/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|8:33
|Home
|L 4-2
Devils vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
