In the upcoming tilt versus the New Jersey Devils, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, can we count on Cole Guttman to light the lamp for the Chicago Blackhawks? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Cole Guttman score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Guttman stats and insights

In three of 19 games this season, Guttman has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Devils.

On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.

Guttman averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.7%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Devils defensive stats

On defense, the Devils are conceding 127 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.

So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 12.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Guttman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Rangers 0 0 0 14:13 Away L 4-1 1/2/2024 Predators 0 0 0 15:40 Away L 3-0 12/31/2023 Stars 1 0 1 17:48 Away L 8-1 12/29/2023 Stars 2 1 1 12:40 Away L 5-4 OT 12/23/2023 Blues 0 0 0 8:02 Away L 7-5 12/19/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 8:25 Home W 3-2 12/17/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 8:07 Home L 4-3 12/14/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 10:34 Away L 7-1 12/12/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 11:01 Away L 4-1 12/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:54 Home L 4-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blackhawks vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.