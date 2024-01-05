Can we expect Colin Blackwell lighting the lamp when the Chicago Blackhawks play the New Jersey Devils at 7:00 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Colin Blackwell score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Blackwell stats and insights

  • In one of eight games this season, Blackwell scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has not played against the Devils yet this season.
  • Blackwell has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 7.1% of them.

Devils defensive stats

  • On defense, the Devils are allowing 127 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Devils have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.4 hits and 12.2 blocked shots per game.

Blackhawks vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

