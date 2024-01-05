In the upcoming matchup versus the Chicago Blackhawks, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, can we count on Colin Miller to find the back of the net for the New Jersey Devils? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Colin Miller score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Miller stats and insights

Miller is yet to score through 17 games this season.

He has not played against the Blackhawks yet this season.

Miller has zero points on the power play.

Blackhawks defensive stats

On defense, the Blackhawks are conceding 143 total goals (3.8 per game) which ranks 30th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 18.9 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Miller recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/3/2024 Capitals 1 0 1 14:52 Away W 6-3 12/27/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:15 Home W 4-3 OT 12/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 13:01 Home L 5-1 12/16/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:44 Away W 6-3 12/13/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:58 Home W 2-1 OT 12/10/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 13:34 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Flames 0 0 0 18:23 Away W 4-2 12/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:09 Away W 2-1 12/5/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 12:02 Away W 6-5 12/1/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 15:22 Home L 6-3

Devils vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

