Can we expect Curtis Lazar lighting the lamp when the New Jersey Devils take on the Chicago Blackhawks at 7:00 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Curtis Lazar score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)

Lazar stats and insights

Lazar has scored in four of 31 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Blackhawks this season, he has scored one goal on five shots.

Lazar has no points on the power play.

He has a 12.5% shooting percentage, attempting 0.9 shots per game.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks have conceded 143 goals in total (3.8 per game), which ranks 30th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once while averaging 18.9 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Lazar recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/3/2024 Capitals 1 0 1 13:51 Away W 6-3 12/23/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 14:37 Home W 3-2 12/21/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 15:13 Home L 6-3 12/19/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 12:30 Home L 3-2 OT 12/17/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 11:55 Home L 5-1 12/16/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:01 Away W 6-3 12/13/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 12:00 Home W 2-1 OT 12/10/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 12:31 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Flames 0 0 0 14:04 Away W 4-2 12/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 10:45 Away W 2-1

Devils vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

