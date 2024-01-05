On Friday at 7:00 PM ET, the New Jersey Devils clash with the Chicago Blackhawks. Is Dawson Mercer going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Dawson Mercer score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a goal)

Mercer stats and insights

  • Mercer has scored in 11 of 36 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • In one game against the Blackhawks this season, he has taken four shots and scored one goal.
  • He has scored three goals, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • He has a 19% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.

Blackhawks defensive stats

  • The Blackhawks are 30th in goals allowed, conceding 143 total goals (3.8 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 18.9 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Mercer recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/3/2024 Capitals 2 2 0 20:29 Away W 6-3
12/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 19:14 Away L 5-2
12/29/2023 Senators 1 1 0 19:58 Away W 6-2
12/27/2023 Blue Jackets 3 1 2 20:29 Home W 4-3 OT
12/23/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 21:10 Home W 3-2
12/21/2023 Oilers 2 1 1 14:15 Home L 6-3
12/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 11:38 Home L 3-2 OT
12/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 13:49 Home L 5-1
12/16/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 17:04 Away W 6-3
12/13/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 14:52 Home W 2-1 OT

Devils vs. Blackhawks game info

  • Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

