The New Jersey Devils, Dawson Mercer included, will face the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. Considering a wager on Mercer? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Dawson Mercer vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN

0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Mercer Season Stats Insights

Mercer has averaged 17:21 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -3).

Mercer has scored a goal in 11 of 36 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Mercer has a point in 14 of 36 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

Mercer has posted an assist in a game seven times this season in 36 games played, including multiple assists once.

Mercer's implied probability to go over his point total is 56.1% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Mercer has an implied probability of 36.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Mercer Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks are 30th in goals allowed, giving up 143 total goals (3.8 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 31st-ranked goal differential (-55).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 36 Games 3 20 Points 2 12 Goals 2 8 Assists 0

