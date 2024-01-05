On Friday at 7:00 PM ET, the New Jersey Devils square off with the Chicago Blackhawks. Is Erik Haula going to light the lamp in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Erik Haula score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Haula stats and insights

Haula has scored in seven of 31 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has attempted one shot in one game against the Blackhawks this season, but has not scored.

Haula has picked up one goal and two assists on the power play.

He has a 12.9% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.

Blackhawks defensive stats

On defense, the Blackhawks are allowing 143 total goals (3.8 per game) which ranks 30th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once while averaging 18.9 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Haula recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/3/2024 Capitals 2 0 2 20:42 Away W 6-3 12/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 16:28 Away L 5-2 12/29/2023 Senators 0 0 0 16:44 Away W 6-2 12/27/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 13:17 Home W 4-3 OT 12/23/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 11:18 Home W 3-2 12/21/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 17:16 Home L 6-3 12/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:46 Home L 3-2 OT 12/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:26 Home L 5-1 12/16/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 15:07 Away W 6-3 12/13/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 12:16 Home W 2-1 OT

Devils vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

